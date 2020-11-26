NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Aware Super cuts carbon emissions by 40%
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 26 NOV 2020   12:07PM

Australia's second largest super fund has managed to reduce the carbon footprint of its equities portfolio by 40%.

The $130 billion industry fund (formerly First State Super) has created a series of new listed equities benchmarks that will support the fund's goal of net zero emissions by 2050 by excluding the highest carbon emitters.

By creating the benchmarks, Aware's passive and systematic investment managers can implement their strategies in line with lower carbon emissions.

The benchmarks were rolled out to Aware Super's investment managers in October 2020.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Since then, the fund's Australian and global equities exposures have carbon emissions 40% below that of the baseline of 31 December 2019.

Aware said this reduction is ahead of its goal.

"The creation of our Aware Super carbon constrained benchmarks is one way we are working to ensure we can continue to deliver strong, sustainable returns for our members not just today, but for decades to come," Aware chief investment officer Damian Graham said.

"We know that globally the top 60 emitters are responsible for more than 50% of the greenhouse gas emissions of share market-listed companies. Removing some of these companies from our benchmarks enables us to lower the carbon footprint of our portfolio, with only a modest change to our investment mix."

He added that the highest Australian listed carbon emitters excluded by Aware's new benchmarks returns an average of 7% per annum over the past 20 years, compared to an 8.5% return for the ASX overall.

"In just the first month we have already seen a 40% reduction in carbon emissions from our listed equities portfolio, a trend we expect to continue," Graham said.

"The development of the new Aware Super benchmarks means we can help safeguard our members' funds from the risks associated with holding assets that contribute to climate change, including those with the potential to become stranded assets."

Read more: Aware SuperDamian GrahamASXFirst State Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASX market outage lasts all day
ASX runs into trouble again
ASX delays CHESS replacement again
Aware Super, OptiComm deal still alive
Aware Super finds airport returns despite COVID-19
Aware Super backs electricity transition
Rice Warner hires former First State deputy chief
WA Super provides merger update
Fiducian looks to gain from change
Former advisers face huge fines
Editor's Choice
Should remote employees be paid less?
KANIKA SOOD
Over a quarter of US employers say they plan to pay employees based on the location of remote workers for all jobs in 2021.
FASEA reveals October exam results
KARREN VERGARA
The majority of financial advisers who sat the most recent exam passed, according to the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority.
Reverse mortgages used to extinguish debt
KARREN VERGARA
More older Australians are increasingly using reverse mortgages to pay off debt, a new survey found.
AMP Capital invests in UK port
KARREN VERGARA
AMP Capital has secured a stake in a UK port operator via its infrastructure debt fund.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 8tFP2DpL