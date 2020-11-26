Aware Super cuts carbon emissions by 40%

Australia's second largest super fund has managed to reduce the carbon footprint of its equities portfolio by 40%.

The $130 billion industry fund (formerly First State Super) has created a series of new listed equities benchmarks that will support the fund's goal of net zero emissions by 2050 by excluding the highest carbon emitters.

By creating the benchmarks, Aware's passive and systematic investment managers can implement their strategies in line with lower carbon emissions.

The benchmarks were rolled out to Aware Super's investment managers in October 2020.

Since then, the fund's Australian and global equities exposures have carbon emissions 40% below that of the baseline of 31 December 2019.

Aware said this reduction is ahead of its goal.

"The creation of our Aware Super carbon constrained benchmarks is one way we are working to ensure we can continue to deliver strong, sustainable returns for our members not just today, but for decades to come," Aware chief investment officer Damian Graham said.

"We know that globally the top 60 emitters are responsible for more than 50% of the greenhouse gas emissions of share market-listed companies. Removing some of these companies from our benchmarks enables us to lower the carbon footprint of our portfolio, with only a modest change to our investment mix."

He added that the highest Australian listed carbon emitters excluded by Aware's new benchmarks returns an average of 7% per annum over the past 20 years, compared to an 8.5% return for the ASX overall.

"In just the first month we have already seen a 40% reduction in carbon emissions from our listed equities portfolio, a trend we expect to continue," Graham said.

"The development of the new Aware Super benchmarks means we can help safeguard our members' funds from the risks associated with holding assets that contribute to climate change, including those with the potential to become stranded assets."