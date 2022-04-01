Newspaper icon
Aware increases stake in Lendlease retirement trust

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 1 APR 2022   12:39PM

Aware Super has agreed to buy an additional 24.9% of the Lendlease Retirement Living Trust for $490 million.

The industry fund acquired an initial 25% interest in the entity a year ago for $460 million. Upon completion, Aware Super will hold a 49.9% interest, with Lendlease owning 25.1% and Dutch pension asset manager APG Asset Management holding the remaining 25%.

Lendlease Retirement Living is one of Australia's largest owners, operators, and developers of retirement villages, with a portfolio of 75 retirement villages.

"The overriding focus of the Retirement Living business is to provide current and future residents the highest quality residences, services and support," Lendlease Australia chief executive Dale Connor said.

"Aware Super's acquisition of an additional interest in the Lendlease Retirement Living Trust is a vote of confidence in the quality of our team and their service offering and further supports the execution of our Australia strategy."

Meanwhile, Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham added: "We believe this is an exciting opportunity for Aware Super's members to increase our interest in a high-quality investment that makes a real difference to the lives of retirees every single day.

"Through our deep relationship with Lendlease and our years of experience supporting Australians as they prepare for and transition to retirement, we see enormous potential for the future of retirement living."

Finally, Lendlease global chief executive Tony Lombardo said the acquisition further strengthens the relationship between the two organisations.

"Strategically, we flagged some time ago our intent to further reduce our ownership of Retirement Living, consistent with our strategy to reallocate capital towards the delivery of our $112 billion development pipeline and grow our investments platform," Lombardo said.

