Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

AvSuper prepares members for merger, fee changes

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 22 MAR 2024   12:50PM

AvSuper provided further updates on its merger with Australian Retirement Trust (ART), flagging to members that they will likely see investment, administration, and insurance fees increase.

AvSuper will join the $280 billion ART with its 2.3 million members on May 1.

Public offer members will see administration costs change from $0.50 per week plus 0.19% p.a. of the account balance to $1.20 per week, plus 0.10% p.a. on the first $800,000 of the account balance.

ART will also charge an additional 0.07% p.a. (estimated for FY23) in instances when its admin costs exceed member admin fees collected.

AvSuper investment fees range from 0.04%-0.88% p.a. Under ART, members will pay 0.53%-0.59% p.a. for the lifecycle investment strategy. ART's other investment options charge a range between 0.07%-1.60% p.a. depending on the option.

ART has 19 investment options for accumulation accounts. Its accumulation MySuper default option is called the Super Savings Lifecycle Investment strategy.

AvSuper corporate accumulation members, which are charged the same admin costs, will see these change to $1 per week, plus 0.05% p.a. on the first $800,000 of their balance under ART.

For AvSuper income stream members, investment options they are invested in will be mapped to similar options ART offers based on their risk-return profile.

"The characteristics of the ART investment options in which you will be invested (on transfer to ART) will not be identical to your investment options prior to the transfer, for example, asset allocations or risk ratings may differ. Also, investment fees and costs and transaction costs for ART's investment options may differ," AvSuper wrote to these members.

As an example, the AvSuper Growth option aims to achieve a return after fees and tax above CPI over rolling 10-year periods by 3.5% p.a.

These members will be aligned to ART's Balanced option, which aims to return CPI+4% p.a. over rolling 10-year periods after investment and transaction costs.

AvSuper and ART both use AIA Australia - yet fees the insurer charges differ for the funds.

AvSuper warned that members "may pay more for insurance cover in ART".

Some examples of difference in cover include AvSuper members who have any amount of unitised death and total and permanent disablement (TPD) on the transfer date will become fixed cover in ART.

ART's fixed TPD cover tapers or reduces for older members, while its voluntary fixed TPD cover ceases at age 67 and not age 70.

AvSuper also told members that its trustee "is satisfied that ART will qualify as a successor fund and has decided to transfer members from AvSuper to ART on that basis. In the unlikely event that the transfer does not proceed, or there is a change to the transfer date, you will receive a further notice."

AvSuper's member portal will be unavailable after 4pm on April 19. Their new ART portal will be available on or around May 9.

Read more: ARTAustralian Retirement TrustAIA AustraliaAvSuper GrowthMySuperSuper Savings Lifecycle Investment
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Retirement Trust announces new investment strategy and options
Australian Retirement Trust completes Alcoa merger
ART adds heavyweights to board
Retirement saving, investing daunting for women: Surveys
Pay gaps at super funds, fund managers revealed
Aussies do not underspend in retirement, say super funds
Economists share their top left field ideas for 2024
AIA adds to C-suite lineup
Highest paid industry super executives revealed
Super funds defend controversial weapons holdings

Editor's Choice

Funds SA asset allocation head to depart

ELIZABETH FRY
The $42 billion public sector investment manager confirmed its asset allocation lead will leave the fund next month and take a short career break.

ASIC's harsh words to directors: 'It's not meant to be easy'

ELIZA BAVIN
ASIC chair Joe Longo had some choice words for company directors who complain about keeping up with their regulatory obligations.

Why active managers are falling behind in emerging markets

ELIZA BAVIN
A new research paper from VanEck revealed active managers have historically underperformed in emerging markets.

Deloitte eyes more mergers and product innovation

ANDREW MCKEAN
Superannuation funds will be focused on ongoing merger activity and strengthening retirement strategies and product solutions in the next few years, according to Deloitte's Dynamics of the Australian Superannuation System report.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach