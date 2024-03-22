AvSuper prepares members for merger, fee changes

AvSuper provided further updates on its merger with Australian Retirement Trust (ART), flagging to members that they will likely see investment, administration, and insurance fees increase.

AvSuper will join the $280 billion ART with its 2.3 million members on May 1.

Public offer members will see administration costs change from $0.50 per week plus 0.19% p.a. of the account balance to $1.20 per week, plus 0.10% p.a. on the first $800,000 of the account balance.

ART will also charge an additional 0.07% p.a. (estimated for FY23) in instances when its admin costs exceed member admin fees collected.

AvSuper investment fees range from 0.04%-0.88% p.a. Under ART, members will pay 0.53%-0.59% p.a. for the lifecycle investment strategy. ART's other investment options charge a range between 0.07%-1.60% p.a. depending on the option.

ART has 19 investment options for accumulation accounts. Its accumulation MySuper default option is called the Super Savings Lifecycle Investment strategy.

AvSuper corporate accumulation members, which are charged the same admin costs, will see these change to $1 per week, plus 0.05% p.a. on the first $800,000 of their balance under ART.

For AvSuper income stream members, investment options they are invested in will be mapped to similar options ART offers based on their risk-return profile.

"The characteristics of the ART investment options in which you will be invested (on transfer to ART) will not be identical to your investment options prior to the transfer, for example, asset allocations or risk ratings may differ. Also, investment fees and costs and transaction costs for ART's investment options may differ," AvSuper wrote to these members.

As an example, the AvSuper Growth option aims to achieve a return after fees and tax above CPI over rolling 10-year periods by 3.5% p.a.

These members will be aligned to ART's Balanced option, which aims to return CPI+4% p.a. over rolling 10-year periods after investment and transaction costs.

AvSuper and ART both use AIA Australia - yet fees the insurer charges differ for the funds.

AvSuper warned that members "may pay more for insurance cover in ART".

Some examples of difference in cover include AvSuper members who have any amount of unitised death and total and permanent disablement (TPD) on the transfer date will become fixed cover in ART.

ART's fixed TPD cover tapers or reduces for older members, while its voluntary fixed TPD cover ceases at age 67 and not age 70.

AvSuper also told members that its trustee "is satisfied that ART will qualify as a successor fund and has decided to transfer members from AvSuper to ART on that basis. In the unlikely event that the transfer does not proceed, or there is a change to the transfer date, you will receive a further notice."

AvSuper's member portal will be unavailable after 4pm on April 19. Their new ART portal will be available on or around May 9.