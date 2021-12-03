NEWS
Superannuation

AvSuper hunts merger partner, launches EOI process

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 3 DEC 2021   12:39PM

AvSuper today advised it has invited a select number of super funds to discuss a potential merger, having determined it would be in the best interests of members to do so.

The launch of an Expression of Interest process comes after AvSuper's MySuper option failed the inaugural performance test in August, forcing the fund to consider its future.

"For more than 30 years AvSuper has remained committed to giving its members the best super fund it can offer, steering the organisation and members through many industry changes," AvSuper chief executive Michael Sykes said.

"Following discussions with the board, team and external partners, we are now considering if AvSuper members would be better served in a different fund with more resources at its disposal."

AvSuper acknowledges the regulator has been encouraging smaller super funds to merge, with particular focus on those under $10 billion. AvSuper has about $2 billion in funds under management.

At the same time, the effect of recent changes in the aviation industry, combined with the outcome of the performance test, has led the government fund to this EOI process.

Being a small super fund, the rising costs faced by all super funds are being shared by a smaller number of people than in a larger fund with a much bigger member base, the fund said.

The fund said it continues to engage with and inform its 6000 members as well as meeting regularly with its 14 staff, the unions, and partners.

Sykes said that if a merger did become the best option for AvSuper members, it would likely take at least a year or more to be finalised.

"At the end of the day, our first and last priority is our members, and we will do whatever is required to deliver the best outcome to them," he concluded.

Sykes has only been leading the fund since February this year, taking over from Michelle Wade who served as chief executive for 11 years.

AvSuper started life in 1990 for employees of Airservices Australia and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) before going public offer in 2005.

Despite this, the fund has failed to grow, with its 2014 annual report showing total FUM of about $1.7 billion.

AvSuper Growth was one of 13 MySuper products to fail the performance test. Following this, the fund introduced a cap on administration fees and overhauled the strategic asset allocation of the Growth option.

