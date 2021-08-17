NEWS
Investment

Aviva, PSP Investments acquire property

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 17 AUG 2021   12:07PM

Aviva Investors and Canadian pension fund, Public Sector Pension Board (PSP Investments), have acquired four offices located around Hoxton Square in London.

Hoxton Campus, in the east end of London's Tech City, comprises of four office buildings covering 5200 square metres of lettable office space.

"Despite the challenging environment faced over the last 12 months, we expect London to be a stand-out performer relative to other global knowledge hubs, given its talent pool, connectivity, corporate clusters and scalability," Aviva Investors fund manager George Fraser-Harding said.

"This particular sub-market should fair especially well with a dynamic occupier base beginning to return to offices. These buildings are well-located and offer the quality and character of space that we're seeing significant demand from tenants for, positioning them well to deliver long-term growth and, ultimately, positive performance within our portfolio."

The acquisition marks the fifth investment by the Aviva and PSP Investments partnership since 2015.

In 2019, Aviva Investors and PSP Investments announced the intention to invest up to £250 million in commercial property across the Estate of Cambridge, a master-planned sustainable, mixed-use development.

Last year Aviva Investors and PSP Investments acquired Galleri K, a mixed-use retail, leisure and office asset in Copenhagen.

"Our partnership with PSP Investments continues to go from strength to strength and we are delighted to expand the relationship further into an exciting and dynamic subset of the London market," Aviva Investors chief investment officer, real assets Daniel McHugh said.

"London continues to represent the richest market of workers employed in knowledge-intensive sectors, with the tech cluster being of significant scale and importance in the global market."

Read more: PSP InvestmentsAviva InvestorsHoxton SquareDaniel McHugh
