NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Aviva Investors names credit lead, offloads US team

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 28 SEP 2021   12:45PM

The global asset manager has appointed a new head of credit, as Franklin Templeton acquires its US-based investment grade credit team.

Aviva Investors has appointed Caroline Hedges as head of credit, replacing Colin Purdie who was promoted earlier this year.

Hedges will lead teams across investment grade and high yield credit, emerging market debt, liquidity and securities finance.

Purdie, who is now chief investment officer, liquid markets, said of Hedges: "She has a strong focus on commercialising our capabilities, rigorous focus on performance and ability to work effectively with the investment and sales teams."

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"She has a clear strategy to take the credit business forward, based on performance, culture, process, a well-defined approach to ESG and appreciation of the competitive environment."

It's a promotion for Hedges, who currently serves as head of liquidity and securities finance.

It also comes as Franklin Templeton acquires Aviva Investors' US-based investment grade credit team.

The deal sees Aviva's head of Americas client solutions Tom Meyers join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income (FTFI) in the newly created role of senior vice president, senior director of investments and strategy development, fixed income.

Meyers will lead a newly formed team responsible for promoting FTFI's global fixed income capabilities and strategies, which currently hold about US$156 billion in assets.

Senior portfolio managers Josh Lohmeier and Michael Cho will also join FTFI and report to FTFI chief investment officer Sonal Desai, while the investment team will continue to report to Lohmeier.

They currently manage more than US$7.5 billion in institutional assets, across US investment grade credit, US long duration credit, US long duration government/credit and US intermediate credit. This is in addition to bespoke strategies for several clients, and clients in these strategies will have the option of having the team continue managing their assets.

"Bringing this experienced team aboard will complement our existing credit capabilities by further deepening our expertise in investment grade credit, strengthening our research and analysis resources, and expanding our strategy offerings and capabilities further into the institutional marketplace, with a special focus on defined benefit and liability-driven investing," Desai said.

"I look forward to working with Josh and the team to bolster and differentiate our investment grade credit offerings, and with Tom to bring this messaging to our clients and consultants, especially in the institutional arena."

The acquisition is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Read more: FTFIAviva InvestorsCaroline HedgeColin PurdieFranklin Templeton Fixed IncomeJosh LohmeierMichael ChoSonal DesaiTom Meyers
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aviva, PSP Investments acquire property
Janus Henderson appoints global client experience head
Aviva Investors appoints chief investment officer
New year, new chief for Aviva Investors
Climate change-focused fund introduced
Poor progress on human rights revealed
Modest but meaningful growth on the horizon: Aviva
Aviva restructures, plans new retirement focus
One in three chance of global recession: Aviva
Aviva chief executive exits

Editor's Choice

Consumers lose out on IP changes

KARREN VERGARA
Almost one third of Australians don't know what income protection covers and could potentially lose out from the significant life insurance reforms that are just days away.

Tax incentive could boost affordable housing: ISA

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In its submission to the federal government's inquiry into housing affordability, Industry Super Australia has suggested superannuation funds could play a key role in creating more affordable housing.

Stewart Investors launches emerging markets fund

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The active, long-only equity specialist launched a global sustainable emerging market fund for local investors.

Hyperion Asset Management builds out team

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The fund manager has appointed a head of risk and compliance, general executive, and research associate as it invests in its next stage of growth.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.