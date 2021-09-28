Aviva Investors names credit lead, offloads US team

The global asset manager has appointed a new head of credit, as Franklin Templeton acquires its US-based investment grade credit team.

Aviva Investors has appointed Caroline Hedges as head of credit, replacing Colin Purdie who was promoted earlier this year.

Hedges will lead teams across investment grade and high yield credit, emerging market debt, liquidity and securities finance.

Purdie, who is now chief investment officer, liquid markets, said of Hedges: "She has a strong focus on commercialising our capabilities, rigorous focus on performance and ability to work effectively with the investment and sales teams."

"She has a clear strategy to take the credit business forward, based on performance, culture, process, a well-defined approach to ESG and appreciation of the competitive environment."

It's a promotion for Hedges, who currently serves as head of liquidity and securities finance.

It also comes as Franklin Templeton acquires Aviva Investors' US-based investment grade credit team.

The deal sees Aviva's head of Americas client solutions Tom Meyers join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income (FTFI) in the newly created role of senior vice president, senior director of investments and strategy development, fixed income.

Meyers will lead a newly formed team responsible for promoting FTFI's global fixed income capabilities and strategies, which currently hold about US$156 billion in assets.

Senior portfolio managers Josh Lohmeier and Michael Cho will also join FTFI and report to FTFI chief investment officer Sonal Desai, while the investment team will continue to report to Lohmeier.

They currently manage more than US$7.5 billion in institutional assets, across US investment grade credit, US long duration credit, US long duration government/credit and US intermediate credit. This is in addition to bespoke strategies for several clients, and clients in these strategies will have the option of having the team continue managing their assets.

"Bringing this experienced team aboard will complement our existing credit capabilities by further deepening our expertise in investment grade credit, strengthening our research and analysis resources, and expanding our strategy offerings and capabilities further into the institutional marketplace, with a special focus on defined benefit and liability-driven investing," Desai said.

"I look forward to working with Josh and the team to bolster and differentiate our investment grade credit offerings, and with Tom to bring this messaging to our clients and consultants, especially in the institutional arena."

The acquisition is expected to be complete by the end of the year.