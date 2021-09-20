AustralianSuper ups stake in WestConnex

The $233 billion superannuation fund's stake in WestConnex rose to 20.5% after the consortium it's a part of took full ownership of the motorway.

The Sydney Transport Partners (STP) consortium purchased the remaining 49% interest or $11.1 billion from the New South Wales government, adding to its initial stake of 51% it acquired three years ago.

AustralianSuper head of infrastructure Nik Kemp said it was very pleasing to increase the fund's investment in a high-quality Australian infrastructure asset.

"Not only does our investment in WestConnex benefit our 2.4 million members through the investment returns it generates on their retirement savings, it also contributes to better transport outcomes that benefit the NSW economy and the broader Sydney community that drive on WestConnex roads every day," Kemp said.

AustralianSuper invests alongside Transurban, which owns 50% of STP and operates WestConnex on behalf of the owners, and global pension and sovereign wealth funds Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Tawreed Investments.

AustralianSuper has over $24 billion invested in infrastructure globally, including direct interests in Australian infrastructure assets such as NSW Ports, Ausgrid, WestConnex, Transurban Queensland and Perth Airport.

The WestConnex project upgraded roads and motorways around Parramatta, Homebush, Rozelle, and Haberfield, which currently comprises a 70 kilometre stretch that includes the M4, M5 East, M8, and M4-M5 link that is due to complete in 2023.

CDPQ executive vice president and head of infrastructure Emmanuel Jaclot said WestConnex plays a critical role for Sydney residents, offering faster, safer, and more efficient routes.

"As a longstanding infrastructure investor in Australia, CDPQ is thrilled to join forces with Transurban and Sydney Transport Partners in acquiring a stake in WestConnex, an investment which aligns with our strategy targeting high-quality infrastructure alongside partners with extensive market knowledge and operational expertise," he said.