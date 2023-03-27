AustralianSuper to decrease premiums

Members of the nation's largest superannuation fund will soon see the cost of their death and TPD cover drop.

About 97% of AustralianSuper's insured members will receive a premium reduction across death, total and permanent disability, and some income protection policies from May 27.

The weekly cost of death cover will drop by an average of 13%, while the cost of TPD will decrease by an average of 12%.

For income protection cover, those with a benefit payment period of up to two years and a 60-day waiting period will see their weekly premiums drop by 12%, on average.

However, most members with a benefit payment period of up to two years and a 30-day waiting period will see theirs increase anywhere up to 19%. The fund said this is due to a rise in the number of claims.

There is no change to the weekly cost for income protection with benefit payment periods of up to five years and up to age 65, AustralianSuper said.

The fund is also updating some of the terms and conditions of its insurance cover, namely to when cover stops and standard exclusions.

Currently, cover automatically ceases when a person enters the defence forces of any nation, including Australia, no matter their capacity. From May 27, this will no longer be the case. Instead, an exclusion will apply to the member's cover. They won't be paid an insurance benefit if their death, injury or illness is directly or indirectly caused by their service, other than service in the Australian Defence Force Reserves.

AustralianSuper's group insurance is provided by TAL.