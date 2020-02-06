NEWS
Investment
AustralianSuper, QIC back investment manager
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 6 FEB 2020   12:43PM

Representatives of AustralianSuper and QIC are set to join the board of a US investment manager following significant investments by both parties.

Generate Capital, an investment and operating platform for distributed sustainable infrastructure, has secured about $1.5 billion to fund further growth of its fleet of decentralised and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

AustralianSuper and QIC are among new investors, alongside Railways Pension and Sweden's AP2.

The actual investments are undisclosed but will see AustralianSuper senior investments director, infrastructure Derek Chu and QIC head of global infrastructure Ross Israel join the Generate board.

"We are delighted to partner with Generate whose customer-centric business model, depth of sector expertise, and pioneering vision position it uniquely as a leading infrastructure platform to harness these trends," Israel said.

"We look forward to continuing to support Generate's growth while pursuing additional thematic infrastructure investment opportunities in the North American market."

Other assets held by QIC in the US include CampusParc at the Ohio State University, MasParc and Mobility LLC at Northeastern University, and a 40% stake in California's Long Beach Courthouse.

Also commenting, Generate chief executive and co-founder Scott Jacobs said: "We are fortunate to add partners like AustralianSuper, QIC, Railways Pension and AP2, who share our vision and values and are excited to support us in scaling sustainable infrastructure solutions."

"As cities, municipalities and corporations increasingly prioritize the undeniable economic benefits of sustainability and decarbonisation, Generate has a critical role to play in the market..."

Founded in 2014, Generate builds, owns, operates, and finances sustainable infrastructure that delivers affordable and reliable resource solutions for companies, governments and communities, largely across North America.

AustralianSuper was contacted for comment.

