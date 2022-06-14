AustralianSuper changes admin fees

AustralianSuper is aiming to reduce costs to members by $300 million this year, including lowering administration fees for some members.

According to the fund, members with less than $50,000 in their accounts will pay about 60% less than they currently do in admin fees while retired Choice Income pension account members will pay 25% less.

The new admin fee structure will be $1 a week plus 0.10% of a member's balance, capped at $350 a year for members still saving and $600 a year for members with a Choice Income pension or TTR Income account.

AustralianSuper estimates that less than 5% of members will pay the maximum capped fees.

The reductions are effective from September and, in total, impact more than 1.7 million members.

"AustralianSuper's fees are among the lowest in the industry and this, together with strong long-term investment returns, is helping members achieve their best financial position in retirement," chief executive Paul Schroder said.

"As the largest super fund, AustralianSuper continues to harness its size and scale to benefit members."

However, some members will see their administration fees increase as the fund changes the way it charges.

In a communication to members with an account balance of between $108,000 and $195,000, AustralianSuper said they "could see an increase in admin fee of up to $52".

Members with these balances will pay a flat $1 a week plus an asset-based fee of 0.10% of their balance, capped at $350. Currently they pay a flat $2.25 a week plus a fee up to 0.04% deducted from before-tax investment returns.

"AustralianSuper regularly reviews the products and services we offer including how much they cost members. We modelled a wide range of options to make sure the new admin fee structure is competitive, equitable and sustainable, while complying with all regulations," the fund said.