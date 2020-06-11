NEWS
Superannuation
AustralianSuper bets on build-to-rent
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 11 JUN 2020   12:31PM

AustralianSuper has made a significant investment into an Australian build-to-rent developer.

The country's largest superannuation fund has purchased a 25% stake in Assemble Communities and will have the opportunity to invest in the company's pipeline of projects.

Assemble said the investment will enable it to grow its 'rent with the option to buy' property portfolio, known as the Assemble Model, which addresses housing affordability and access to homeownership.

AustralianSuper's head of property Bevan Towning said he expected the investment will provide good long-term returns for members while also addressing a significant social issue.

"AustralianSuper is proud to be investing in an Australian company that is innovating in affordable housing," Towning said.

"We reviewed a number of models in affordable housing before choosing Assemble Communities' sustainable and scalable model that will provide both an appropriate return for our members and an affordable housing solution for working Australians."

Assemble's managing director Kris Daff said the investment has given the company the ability to scale to meet market demand for affordable housing and build to rent opportunities.

"With AustralianSuper acquiring a cornerstone investment in our platform, we are primed to take advantage of market opportunities and deliver on our mission of providing fair housing options for generations of Australians," Daff said.

Daff said the company had examined international examples of affordable housing models that could deliver scalable investment opportunities for Australian institutional investors.

"Institutional ownership and highly engaged management are the key in meeting the scale of demand and in providing new affordable housing and homeownership pathways," he said.

"We are incredibly proud to announce AustralianSuper's investment in the business, the first of its kind in Australia."

Read more: AustralianSuperAssemble CommunitiesKris DaffBevan Towning
