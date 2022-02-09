AustralianSuper appoints retirement solutions lead

AustralianSuper has appointed a new lead for its retirement solutions unit, welcoming the former chief executive of a fund it recently merged with.

Stefan Strano became the $244 billion super fund's business lead for retirement solutions effective February.

Strano led Club Plus Super for five years before in merged with AustralianSuper in early December 2021, which contributed $3.2 billion to the merged entity's funds under management.

AustralianSuper is in the process of merging with the $7.4 billion LUCRF Super. The merger is expected to finailse before the end of the 2022 financial year.

"With more people living longer than ever before and the idea of what 'retirement' means being redefined, our industry is turning more and more attention to how we can best serve members in retirement," Strano wrote on LinkedIn.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at AustralianSuper and working to help members achieve their best possible financial position in retirement."

Strano served nearly a decade at Club Plus Super where he also was the head of marketing, brand and strategy.

Prior to Club Plus, he worked at UK fund manager Legal & General Investment Management, BT Financial Group and IAG.