Executive Appointments
AustralianSuper appoints head of equities

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 26 AUG 2021   12:18PM

AustralianSuper has appointed a new head of equities, naming an executive who was recently promoted at the $225 billion super fund.

Justin Pascoe, who's been serving as deputy head of equities since September 2020, has become the new equities lead.

He joined the fund in mid-2019 as a senior portfolio manager before being promoted to deputy head of equities.

Pascoe was previously the chief investment officer at the Victorian Funds Management Corporation from 2008 to 2016.

He also worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, State Street Global Advisors and Jardine Fleming, based in Hong Kong.

AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney said Pascoe was ideally placed to lead the equities team.

"Having a career that has spanned both international and domestic locations means that Justin brings extensive experience as we continue to develop an integrated equities portfolio approach," he said.

Pascoe said he was excited to be leading the AustralianSuper's equities team which is expected be managing a portfolio more than $200 billion in the next three years.

"We have a fantastic internal team of investment professionals together with some outstanding external partners. With a mandate to expand globally it is an exciting time to be leading the team," Pascoe said.

AustralianSuper has some $53 billion invested in the Australian stock market as at June 30.

In the global equities portfolio, which is currently $78 billion, the strategy is a mix of internal and external management which is blended together into cycle aware exposures through internal portfolio construction analysis and implementation.

