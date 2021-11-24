NEWS
Investment

Australian Unity, Heritage Bank partner

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 NOV 2021   12:17PM

Heritage Bank has selected fellow mutual Australian Unity as its partner for the historic project to design and build a new head office complex in the Toowoomba CBD.

The multimillion dollar project involves developing a campus-style complex in the heart of the city, with a design that will make the building an iconic landmark for Toowoomba.

Heritage has appointed Australian Unity to identify a suitable site, develop the plans, and lead the construction process to build the new head office.

The project represents the alignment of two of Australia's oldest mutual organisations, with Australian Unity bringing its development and property funds management expertise to help realise Heritage Bank's vision and commitment to the Toowoomba community.

"We're thrilled to announce that we've chosen Australian Unity as our development partner for this historic project, which will be one of the most significant commercial developments in Toowoomba's history," Heritage Bank chief executive Peter Lock said.

"As a fellow mutual, Australian Unity fully understands our commitment to our members, as well as our commitment to the Toowoomba region, which has been our home since our origins here in 1875."

Lock added that Australian Unity's understanding of the brief, alongside their property expertise, particularly in relation to the property trust structure, made them an ideal development partner for Heritage Bank.

Australian Unity executive general manager - property Mark Pratt said it was terrific to be part of Heritage Bank's new head office project.

"Australian Unity is delighted to be partnering with Heritage Bank and the Toowoomba community to deliver this landmark project, and to work with Heritage Bank to create an investment opportunity for its members," Pratt said.

"This project builds on Australian Unity's growing presence in the region demonstrated by our recent investments in a new 'A grade' office building in Beenleigh, specialist disability accommodation and childcare property in Toowoomba and across southeast Queensland, in addition to the $1.1 billion Herston Quarter precinct in Brisbane."

