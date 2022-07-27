Australian Unity chair resigns

Australian Unity chair resignsBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 27 JUL 2022 12:18PM
Read more: Australian Unity, Peter Promnitz, Lisa Chung, Melinda Cilento, Greg Willcock, Helen Nott, Lucinda Brogen
Australian Unity has announced several board changes, including the resignation of chair Peter Promnitz.
Finance veteran Promnitz boasts an impressive resume spanning over 40 years, with notable tenures including Mercer region leader APAC, Marsh & McLennan chair and managing director of his own privately owned consulting business, Elite Consulting.
Promnitz joined the Australian Unity board in 2013 and was appointed chair in 2016.
Before Australian Unity, Promitz held a non-executive director and chair role at Warakirri Asset Management and was a member of the Australian Red Cross Investment Committee.
Promitz resignation is effective October 26 as of the conclusion of the group's 2022 Annual Meeting.
Lisa Chung, a current non-executive director, has been appointed as chair designate from August 1, and will succeed Promnitz as chair upon his retirement.
Chung has been a director of Australian Unity since 2017.
"The board would like to take this opportunity to thank Promnitz for his significant and valuable contribution to Australian Unity over the past nine years, in particular, the last six years as chair," it said in a statement.
Melinda Cilento, currently a serving non-executive director, has been appointed as Australian Unity's new deputy chair, effective August 1.
Cilento will become Australian Unity's deputy chair upon Promnitz's retirement.
Other board changes include the resignation of Greg Willcock, effective September 7, and the appointments of Lucinda Brogen and Helen Nott as non-executive directors, effective September 8.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Super fund for women closes|
State Street to administer $1bn private equity fund|
Peter Burgess to become SMSFA chief executive|
Morrison & Co buys stake in Lyntia Networks|
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Dear minister: Fixing the broken advice market
Size isn't everything
Like dogs, every investment style has its day
Reconfiguring portfolios for a structural turning point
Gary Monaghan
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED