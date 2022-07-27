Newspaper icon
Australian Unity chair resigns

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JUL 2022   12:18PM

Australian Unity has announced several board changes, including the resignation of chair Peter Promnitz.

Finance veteran Promnitz boasts an impressive resume spanning over 40 years, with notable tenures including Mercer region leader APAC, Marsh & McLennan chair and managing director of his own privately owned consulting business, Elite Consulting.

Promnitz joined the Australian Unity board in 2013 and was appointed chair in 2016.

Before Australian Unity, Promitz held a non-executive director and chair role at Warakirri Asset Management and was a member of the Australian Red Cross Investment Committee.

Promitz resignation is effective October 26 as of the conclusion of the group's 2022 Annual Meeting.

Lisa Chung, a current non-executive director, has been appointed as chair designate from August 1, and will succeed Promnitz as chair upon his retirement.

Chung has been a director of Australian Unity since 2017.

"The board would like to take this opportunity to thank Promnitz for his significant and valuable contribution to Australian Unity over the past nine years, in particular, the last six years as chair," it said in a statement.

Melinda Cilento, currently a serving non-executive director, has been appointed as Australian Unity's new deputy chair, effective August 1.

Cilento will become Australian Unity's deputy chair upon Promnitz's retirement.

Other board changes include the resignation of Greg Willcock, effective September 7, and the appointments of Lucinda Brogen and Helen Nott as non-executive directors, effective September 8.

