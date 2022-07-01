Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Australian Retirement Trust, Morrison & Co acquire FiberLight

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 1 JUL 2022   12:40PM

Australian Retirement Trust and H.R.L. Morrison & Co are key members of a consortium that will acquire the US fiber infrastructure provider.

The consortium, which is led by Morrison & Co, also comprises a managed client of UBS Asset Management. It marks the first investment in the North American digital infrastructure market for Morrison & Co.

FiberLight, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a high bandwidth fiber infrastructure provider that primarily services Texas and Northern Virginia. It builds, owns and operates high-capacity networks for a range of clients including government.

The asset was purchased from Thermo Companies, an investment firm based in Denver, Colorado. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, nor was the price tag.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

"The investment will accelerate FiberLight's network expansion, positioning it to take advantage of the rapidly growing fiber infrastructure market," the company said.

"We recognise the critical role of high-speed connections in today's society, and we look forward to working with the team to help build communication infrastructure for the future," ART head of private real and mid-risk assets Michael Weaver said.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

Meanwhile, Morrison & Co head of North America Perry Offutt said: "We are pleased to support FiberLight, a well-recognised provider of essential connectivity services to hundreds of businesses."

"As the company continues to scale and deepen its presence in key US markets, we will leverage our significant digital infrastructure expertise and partner with management to address the rapidly growing demand for faster, more secure, and more reliable internet access."

Read more: CoFiberLightAustralian Retirement TrustH.R.L. Morrisonkey USAtlantaCo.ColoradoDenverGeorgiaMichael WeaverNorth America Perry OffuttNorthern VirginiaTexasThermo CompaniesUBS Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Top super funds for ESG revealed
Corporate fund to join Australian Retirement Trust
Don't forget the 'S' in ESG
Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG
Alternatives guru departs ART
Investment Leadership Awards finalists revealed
NZ Super Fund hires from ART
NFP funds dominate retiree super: Research
Woolworths scraps AMP super mandate
UBS promotes local real estate head

Editor's Choice

Melissa Caddick's multimillion dollar mansion to hit the market

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:40PM
The liquidators in charge of recovering money on behalf of Melissa Caddick's victims are hoping to sell the house in the coming weeks.

Australian Retirement Trust, Morrison & Co acquire FiberLight

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Australian Retirement Trust and H.R.L. Morrison & Co are key members of a consortium that will acquire the US fiber infrastructure provider.

UniSuper revamps investment team

ELIZABETH FRY  |   11:56AM
UniSuper investment chief John Pearce has revamped his investment team following the departure of its longtime head of Australian equities, Simon Hudson.

Vanguard appoints head of ESG product

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:02PM
UniSuper governance and sustainability manager Sybil Dixon is departing the fund after 14 years to join Vanguard.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.