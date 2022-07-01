Australian Retirement Trust, Morrison & Co acquire FiberLight

Australian Retirement Trust and H.R.L. Morrison & Co are key members of a consortium that will acquire the US fiber infrastructure provider.

The consortium, which is led by Morrison & Co, also comprises a managed client of UBS Asset Management. It marks the first investment in the North American digital infrastructure market for Morrison & Co.

FiberLight, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a high bandwidth fiber infrastructure provider that primarily services Texas and Northern Virginia. It builds, owns and operates high-capacity networks for a range of clients including government.

The asset was purchased from Thermo Companies, an investment firm based in Denver, Colorado. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, nor was the price tag.

"The investment will accelerate FiberLight's network expansion, positioning it to take advantage of the rapidly growing fiber infrastructure market," the company said.

"We recognise the critical role of high-speed connections in today's society, and we look forward to working with the team to help build communication infrastructure for the future," ART head of private real and mid-risk assets Michael Weaver said.

Meanwhile, Morrison & Co head of North America Perry Offutt said: "We are pleased to support FiberLight, a well-recognised provider of essential connectivity services to hundreds of businesses."

"As the company continues to scale and deepen its presence in key US markets, we will leverage our significant digital infrastructure expertise and partner with management to address the rapidly growing demand for faster, more secure, and more reliable internet access."