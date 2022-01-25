NEWS
Executive Appointments

Australian Investment Council chief executive steps down

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 25 JAN 2022   12:21PM

The chief executive of the Australian Investment Council (AIC) has stepped down to take on a new role in the financial services industry.

Yasser El-Ansary's new role is yet to be revealed, but AIC confirmed El-Ansary is departing after eight years as chief executive.

"Yasser has done a terrific job as our chief executive. He has been instrumental in designing and implementing front-line industry leadership positions on a wide range of important policy and regulatory issues such as the foreign investment regime; RG97 and the 'Your Future, Your Super' reforms; tax reforms, and the introduction of the National Innovation and Science Agenda," AIC chair Alicia Gregory said.

"Australia's private capital industry is a critically important part of the national economy because it's responsible for catalysing investment into businesses that will create new industries and new jobs of the future."

AIC has started its hunt for a new chief executive. El-Ansary will remain with the organisation for the next few months, assisting in the transition.

"I'm really proud of what we have been able to achieve in the eight years that I have been fortunate to lead the Council," El-Ansary said.

"Our industry is a powerhouse of the economy - the significant rise in funds under management and invested capital we've seen over the past few years is testament to the growth of our sector and the significant contribution that it makes.

"Now is the right time for me to step-aside and enable a new leader to help write the script for how Australia's private capital investment industry can make an even bigger contribution to the economy and our community in the years ahead."

