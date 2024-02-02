Newspaper icon
Australian Ethical, Infradebt to launch infrastructure debt fund

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 2 FEB 2024   12:44PM

Australian Ethical and Mike Cannon-Brookes-backed Infradebt are launching a debt fund to finance renewable energy projects, alongside ventures in social infrastructure and property development.

The infrastructure debt fund will provide capital to solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and energy storage projects, that are critical to Australia's energy transition. This includes financing the Yarranlea Solar Farm, to implement solar and battery projects in remote communities, and standalone battery projects such as the Genex Bouldercombe in Queensland.

Investors in the fund will have direct visibility of the amount of capital allocated to underlying projects, and the environmental and social benefits each achieves.

Australian Ethical chief investment officer Ludovic Theau said the fund will be at the forefront of capital deployment that will support Australia's renewable energy transition.

"We estimate that debt capital will provide 50-60% of the total capital expenditure that's required to meet Australia's renewable energy transition targets," Theau said.

"Given Australia is aiming to increase its renewable energy generation from 39% today to 82% by 2030, Australian Ethical considers its expansion into infrastructure debt as an important growth opportunity that will serve a dual purpose - of delivering good risk-adjusted returns and contribute towards meeting these targets.

"This partnership with Infradebt, also a leader in its field, allows us to bolster our investment capabilities by bringing in-depth expertise across new asset classes."

Theau noted that Australian Ethical's fund under management has tripled over the past three years, adding product innovation is an important part of its growth.

Infradebt investment director and co-founder Alex Ramsey said: "We're pleased to be partnering with Australian Ethical on a product that will be integral to building Australia's green transition."

"The energy transition is of paramount importance to our community, it will be complicated and challenging, and the fund will allow investors to access the requisite investment capability to participate and make a meaningful contribution."

Infrastructure debt, which is positioned high in the capital hierarchy, provides investors with steady cash flow and diversification from traditional equity investments, he added. It also offers good risk-adjusted returns, and portfolio protection that can help hedge against market volatility and inflation, all while contributing positive social and environmental outcomes and achieving financial returns.

Read more: Australian EthicalInfradebtMike Cannon-BrookesLudovic TheauAlex RamseyGenex BouldercombeYarranlea Solar Farm
