Australian Ethical hires from BlackRock

Australian Ethical has announced two new appointments, with one role being an internal hire and the other coming from BlackRock.

Jeannie Bredberg will take on the role of senior manager - adviser relationships for Victoria, while Russell Menzies will take on the role of manager - adviser relationships for Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand.

Bredberg joins Australian Ethical form BlackRock where she was most recently the director of retail client business and was responsible for wealth advisory sales across Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and Western Australia.

Prior to joining BlackRock, she was the national head of business development at Wingate Asset Management.

She also spent six years at BT Financial Group working exclusively for the platform team as their new business manager.

Bedberg also held distribution roles at Macquarie for over 10 years, and worked at Russell Investments as their state manager for Victoria and Tasmania.

She has over 25 years' experience in financial services, and will be joining the Australian Ethical team based in Melbourne.

The wealth manager said the hire was in response to the growing demand for ethical investing while it executes its growth strategies across key accounts, dealer groups, platforms and planners in Victoria.

Meanwhile, Menzies joined Australian Ethical in 2018 and had been helping grow awareness for the Australian Ethical super option.

He has over 10 years' experience in financial services, and will be taking on the challenge of expanding the group's footprint in the adviser channel.

Quyen Dam, who has been with Australian Ethical since 2017, continues to lead the group's relationships in NSW supported by Sam Kluge.