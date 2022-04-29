Australian Ethical hands down tech mandate

Australian Ethical has awarded a technology mandate that will deliver customised projections to all its superannuation members.

DASH has been appointed by Australian Ethical to power direct to consumer projections that will appear in super fund members' online statements and client portals.

"We are delighted to be working with Australian Ethical and take this partnership as a nod to both our modelling prowess as well as our solutions-based approach," DASH chief executive Andrew Whelan said.

"We are excited to support Australian Ethical's members with our highly flexible and easy to implement solutions, enabling them to seamlessly modify their contributions based on their personal retirement goals."

DASH is the result of a recent merger between platform WealthO2, NEO and Roar Software and subsequent rebrand.

"These recent changes support our exciting value proposition and future group vision as a best of breed solutions provider focused on solving critical business issues, driving efficiencies and cost savings not just for financial advisers but for the broader wealth industry," Whelan added.

At the time of the rebrand, Whelan said: "At DASH, we see ourselves as a technology partner, rather than a product which platforms have now morphed into."