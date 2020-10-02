Australian Ethical cuts fees

Australian Ethical has cut fees for super fund members as part of what it says is a continued effort to provide lower cost ethical investment options.

The super fund reduced the investment fee for its defensive investment option in super and pensions effective from 1 October 2020.

It halved the fee from 0.40% to 0.20% per annum.

The fund also slashed the buy sell spread on international shares from 0.10% per annum to 0.05% per annum.

"As part of our continued focus to provide great value ethical investments, we've reduced the investment fee for our Defensive investment option in super and pension, effective 1 October 2020," the fund said.

"We've also reduced the buy sell spread for our International Shares option in super and pension, effective 1 October 2020."

Last month, Australian Ethical made changes to its insurance offering in another move to promote affordability.

Australian Ethical has approximately $2.7 billion in funds under management in its super offering.