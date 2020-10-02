NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Australian Ethical cuts fees
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   4:50PM

Australian Ethical has cut fees for super fund members as part of what it says is a continued effort to provide lower cost ethical investment options.

The super fund reduced the investment fee for its defensive investment option in super and pensions effective from 1 October 2020.

It halved the fee from 0.40% to 0.20% per annum.

The fund also slashed the buy sell spread on international shares from 0.10% per annum to 0.05% per annum.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

"As part of our continued focus to provide great value ethical investments, we've reduced the investment fee for our Defensive investment option in super and pension, effective 1 October 2020," the fund said.

"We've also reduced the buy sell spread for our International Shares option in super and pension, effective 1 October 2020."

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Last month, Australian Ethical made changes to its insurance offering in another move to promote affordability.

Australian Ethical has approximately $2.7 billion in funds under management in its super offering.

Read more: Australian Ethical
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Australian Ethical hires from BlackRock
Australian Ethical rejigs insurance
Super funds lag on disclosure
High performance funds significantly underperform: Research
IOOF posts profit, restructures business
Australian Ethical benefits from seismic cultural shift
Corporate climate risk disclosures must show more: IGCC
MySuper portfolio winners, losers revealed
MySuper returns negative
IOOF divests Australian Ethical
Editor's Choice
VFMC chief joins ING board
KANIKA SOOD
The Victorian-government-owned fund manager's chief has joined the board of ING.
Ratings deteriorate at AMP
ALLY SELBY
AMP has suffered a further blow this week, after Moody's downgraded its ratings of the embattled wealth management giant.
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD
Alex Waislitz is running a fine-toothed comb over the independent valuation OneVue board cited in endorsing Iress's 43 cents per share bid to acquire the company.
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A $52 billion industry superannuation fund has launched an initiative to increase gender diversity in the executive teams of the ASX200 companies and already has the support of industry heavyweights.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
3
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
VIC Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Gd6D7exO