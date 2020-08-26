Australian Ethical benefits from seismic cultural shift

Australian Ethical has seen almost 10,000 new members invest in its super and managed funds offerings in the past financial year, while institutional players - including other super funds - have also been knocking at the door.

"We are fielding calls right now - there has been quite a big shake up," Australian Ethical chief executive and managing director John McMurdo told Financial Standard.

"You will have no doubt seen certain other substantial institutions have been losing mandates in this space and so our phones have been starting to ring."

He believes institutional investment in the manager's funds is a growth opportunity for Australian Ethical, with super funds and other institutional players currently making up only 5-6% of its total investor base.

"It's not something that we have put a lot of energy into because our direct to consumer offer is going so well," he said.

"We have had a significant number of advisers look to us for solutions so our energy has been going into supporting that increased growth."

It comes as the $4.05 billion ethical investment manager reports a stellar full year financial result, including a record 46% lift in NPAT to $9.5 million, as well as record net inflows up 100% to $660 million.

"These are excellent full year results but they only tell part of the story," McMurdo said.

"Underpinning them are share investments that produced 75% less carbon than the benchmark and five times more investments in renewable power generation than the global share market.

"This is on top of the market-leading returns we delivered for our customers this financial year."

Despite a year of unprecedented volatility, Australian Ethical saw its MySuper Balanced option come in as one of the top three performing MySuper products over the FY20 - and it was also one of only 15 options to finish the financial year in the green.

Notably, it's Australian Shares option was also the top performing product over a five year, seven year and 10 year period.

Meantime, Australian Ethical's managed fund investors and super membership grew by 16% and 20%, respectively.

McMurdo believes this increase has been driven by a "seismic shift in sentiment" towards ethical investments.

"Hundreds of Australians are making the change to Australian Ethical every week," he said.

"More than two in three Australians do not want their money to cause harm to the planet, while 74% would consider shifting their superannuation and investments to a provider that invests responsibly - and those numbers have changed dramatically over the last 12 to 24 months."

Sustainability and the vulnerability of the planet are now "front of mind" for Australian consumers, he added.

"There's a heightened awareness about the vulnerability of the planet; we've gone through horrendous bushfires and then rolled straight into a global pandemic," McMurdo said.

"So, if you can invest this way and make this kind of impact, then why wouldn't you?"

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Australian Ethical had been awarded a significant mandate by Catholic Super in July 2020. This was incorrect. Financial Standard apologises for any confusion caused.