Australian economic growth slows, IMF maintains positive outlook

Australian economic growth is slowing due to tighter macroeconomic policies and financial conditions, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintains a robust outlook.

In an annual review of Australia's economy, the IMF reported a decrease in economic growth from 3.7% year-over-year in 2022 to 2.1% in the second quarter of 2023, attributing this to persistent inflation and elevated interest rates which have raised the cost of living and resulted in declining real wages.

Inflation eased to 5.4% in the third quarter of 2023, down from 7.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, though it remains above the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target range of 2-3%.

In response, the RBA has significantly tightened monetary policy, raising the cash rate by 4.25% since May 2022, a measure that, while substantial, is comparatively moderate compared to some other advanced economies.

"Executive directors commended Australia's sound macroeconomic policies which ensured strong recovery and resilience," the IMF said.

"In the context of necessary macroeconomic policy tightening, directors observed that growth is expected to slow, and inflation is gradually declining, albeit from above the target range."

However, economic activity in Australia is anticipated to continue its downward trend in the near term, projections suggest a further deceleration to around 1.8% year-over-year in 2023 and 1.4% in 2024.

The IMF has urged Australia to steer its economy toward a soft landing by prioritising inflation and financial stability. Key to this will be coordinated policy efforts, addressing productivity declines and an ageing population through structural reforms, and committing to a transition to greener practices.

"Tighter fiscal policy is needed to support disinflation," the IMF said.

"Fiscal policy must strike an appropriate balance between supporting monetary policy-by not adding to inflation pressures-in the near term and the necessary structural transformation over the long term.

"Monetary policy should be tightened further to ensure inflation comes back to target earlier than 2026 projected in the baseline.

"The pace of further tightening needs to be calibrated based on incoming data and should consider the lags in the transmission of the effects of monetary policy."