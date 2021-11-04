Australia Post Super Scheme cuts premiums by 10%

Some members of Australia Post Super Scheme (APSS) will enjoy reduced insurance premiums as the fund makes several alterations.

The $8 billion APSS informed members that there will be a few changes to investments, strategic asset allocations and group insurance.

The fund's group insurer MetLife found fewer insurance claims than anticipated had been made by APSS members, resulting in the fund reducing premiums by 10%.

The reduction is for APSS spouse and rollover accounts and applies to all ages and level of cover.

APSS has also joined many other funds in changing the definition by which it assesses TPD claims, ditching the rigid 'activities of daily living' definition for the more progressive 'activities of daily work'.

In addition, the fund added a specific definition for psychological disorders within the TPD definition.

In investments, the fund informed members: "Following a recent review of the APSS's investment strategy, the trustee has decided to gradually reduce exposure to less liquid assets within the private equity and alternative credit asset classes."

As a result of this decision, several changes to strategic asset allocation have been made across the fund's high growth, balanced and conservative options. It will also impact the employer-sponsored defined benefit portfolio.

Strategic asset allocation to private equity went from 12% to 9% in the high growth, balanced and defined benefit portfolios and alternative credit went from 8% to 4%.

APSS is still considering a merger with Sunsuper, which could possibly be completed next year, and said this was a factor in its strategic asset allocation update.

The fund has been closed to new Australia Post employees since 2012 and has around 30,000 members.