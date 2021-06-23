NEWS
Investment

Australia among the richest nations

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 JUN 2021   12:45PM

The nation's wealth gap continues to widen as new research suggests Australia is among the richest in the world, rising up the ranks to record one of the largest gains in wealth in 2020.

Credit Suisse's latest Global Wealth report saw Australia achieve an $87,098 (US$65,695) increase in wealth on a per adult basis. Switzerland tops the list with a $93,772 (US70,729) increase over 2020.

Given the prevailing economic conditions, Credit Suisse anticipated that countries would not record large increases in household wealth. However, the confluence of rising asset prices and currency appreciation proved to be the opposite.

Over the period, Belgium and Sweden gained more than $66,290 (US$50,000), while Germany, the Netherlands and the US acquired an extra $53,000 (US$40,000) in wealth, respectively.

The research found a huge disparity in the distribution of average wealth.

Nations that recorded the highest wealth per adult (above US$100,000) are located in North America, Western Europe, and among the richer parts of East Asia, the Pacific and the Middle East.

China and Russia are the core members of the "intermediate wealth" group of countries with mean wealth in the range of US$25,000 and US$100,000.

In terms of median wealth per adult, Australia ranked first with $315,558 (US$238,070).

"There have been large differences in income shocks during the pandemic. In many high-income countries the loss of labor or business income was softened by emergency benefits and employment policies," the report read.

Some government assistance in rich countries was so generous that disposable personal income rose overall. The US (7.2%), Germany (0.8%) and Canada (2.3%) are some examples.

Australia recorded 1805 millionaires at the end of 2020, increasing by 392 year on year.

Australia is among several countries like Germany, Japan, France, the UK China, Canada, the Netherlands and Italy that saw a jump in the number of millionaires.

One factor driving this is that they are all inflated by currency appreciation against the US dollar, which for some countries is likely to have been the main reason for the expansion of numbers, Credit Suisse said.

Read more: Credit Suisse
VIEW COMMENTS

