Aussies place 17th for crypto profits

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 22 APR 2022   12:24PM

Australian investors realised gains just over US$2.1 billion last year, according to Chainalysis' latest report.

Driven by transaction and web traffic data, crypto platform Chainalysis saw a $162.7billion gain in crypto across the world in 2021, compared to just $32.5 billion in 2020.

The gains seen in Australia were rather evenly distributed across Bitcoin and Ethereum, the report shows.

Overall, the United States led by a wide margin at an estimated $47.0 billion, followed by the UK, Germany, Japan, and China.

Whilst sufficiently behind the US, Australia came in above finance hubs like Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

China's decline relative to other countries stood out last year, with an estimated cryptocurrency gain of $5.1 billion, up from $1.7 billion in 2020, for a year-over-year growth rate of 194%.

"While that may sound substantial, it represents a lower growth rate than other countries," Chainalysis said.

The most notable trend globally was Ethereum gains, beating out Bitcoin in total realised gains globally at $76.3 billion to $74.7 billion.

All in all, 2021 was a good year for crypto investors, Chainalysis said.

"Our analysis of cryptocurrency gains should be encouraging to the cryptocurrency world and reflects the growth of the ecosystem in 2021 - especially in DeFi," it said.

"While there are still risks the industry must work to mitigate, the data not only shows that crypto asset prices are growing, but also indicates that cryptocurrency remains a source of economic opportunity for users in emerging markets."

