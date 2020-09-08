Aussie super funds climb ranks

Total assets held by Australia's super funds rose almost 20% in 2019, with 16 now sitting within the top 300 pension funds worldwide, new analysis shows.

In stark contrast to this year, Aussie super funds enjoyed an extremely positive 2019, according to Willis Towers Watson's study of the top 300 pension funds around the world.

While total assets globally grew by 8.1%, Australian funds in the survey grew 19.2% for the year and rose through the ranks by an average of 13 places compared to 2018.

"This performance has been aided by relatively high allocations to growth assets and net positive cash flow, as many funds remain in a growth phase," WTW Australia director, investments Martin Goss said.

AustralianSuper ranks highest on the list, coming in at 23rd - up 10 places from 2018 following a 29% increase in assets under management.

Hostplus saw the biggest jump, rising 46 places to rank 140th on the back of a 40% rise in AUM.

Other super funds to make the list were Future Fund (29), First State Super (61), QSuper (67), UniSuper (74), Sunsuper (94), Rest (108), Cbus (117), HESTA (118), Commonwealth Super Corporation (143), State Super (163), ESSSuper (221), SuperSA (226), GESB (227), and VicSuper (270).

Marking 17 years on top, the Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan ranked first with $2.2 trillion in AUM. It's a whopping 46% larger than the second ranked Government Pension Fund of Norway at $1.5 trillion.

Elsewhere, WTW said defined contribution (DC) assets grew by 9.2% during 2019, while defined benefit (DB) assets increased by 7.1%.

"DB funds account for 64.2% of the total AUM in the research, down modestly from 64.7% the previous year," WTW said.

The share of DB funds slightly decreased across all regions except for in Asia-Pacific, where the same level was maintained.

"DB plans dominate in North America and Asia-Pacific where they represent 74% and 65% respectively. To a smaller degree, DB plans also dominate in Europe (53%), whereas DC plans dominate elsewhere, particularly in Latin American countries, accounting for 71% of assets," WTW said.

Thinking Ahead Institute co-founder Roger Urwin said the positive results following a tough 2018 do not detract from the pressures facing funds this year.

"Perhaps most notably of course, we are still witnessing ramifications from the COVID-19 crisis and, as we anticipate further economic uncertainty in the months ahead, these challenges make pension fund boards' agendas more complex and stressed than at any previous time," he said.