NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Aussie small-cap fund returns 40%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 11 MAR 2022   12:27PM

A Bennelong small-caps fund outperformed the index nearly fourfold over the last three years, an analysis of the sector shows.

The Bennelong Funds Management Emerging Companies Fund returned 40.4% p.a., Rainmaker's research on the wholesale funds sector as at January 2021 reveals, outpacing its competition and the S&P ASX Small Ords Accumulation Index's performance of 10.1% p.a. On a median basis, the small-caps sector posted 15.4% p.a. over the period.

Bennelong declined to comment on the fund's performance and does not disclose any of its holdings.

Pendal's MicroCap Opportunities Fund (28.8% p.a.), SGH's Emerging Companies Fund (28.6% p.a.) and OC's Micro-Cap Fund (27% p.a.) were the next-best performers.

In the Aussie large-caps division, the PM Capital Australian Companies Fund delivered the best result of 21.7% p.a.

Bennelong came second and third place for its Australian Equities Fund (19.5% p.a.) and Concentrated Australian Equities Fund (19.2% p.a.). The comparable benchmark, the S&P ASX 200 Accumulation Index, returned 9.8% p.a.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

On a median basis, Rainmaker found that international equities (24.4% p.a.), property (19.7% p.a.), and diversified growth (12.8% p.a.) were the sectors that delivered the best results. The sustainable investing sector (10.6% p.a.) and Australian equities large cap (10.6% p.a.) came equal fourth place.

In terms of the top products, over a one-year period, the following made notable performances: BetaShares Crude Oil Index ETF (74% p.a.), India Avenue Equity Fund (55% p.a.), BetaShares Global Energy Companies ETF (49% p.a.), BetaShares Geared US Equity ETF (47% p.a.), and Fiducian India Fund (45% p.a.).

The Spheria Australian Microcap Fund (45.1% p.a.), Ausbil Global Resources Fund (45% p.a.), Perpetual Geared Australian Share Fund (44.8%), First Sentier Wholesale Geared Global Property Securities Fund (44% p.a.) and Lendlease Australian Prime Property Industrial (41.1% p.a.) make up the top 10.

Five out of the 10 are international equity strategies, two are Aussie equities and property respectively, while one is an alternative strategy.

Read more: BetaSharesRainmakerBennelong Funds ManagementFirst SentierPM CapitalPendal Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BetaShares to launch digital health, telemedicine ETF
Alpha females
Direct indexing: The next evolution?
Mirae to launch local ETF suite
Low fees, niche sectors win ETF war
ETF industry loses $5bn
Super fund cuts fees, appoints insurer
AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires
Magellan fund loses $1bn in five months
BetaShares launches new bond ETF

Editor's Choice

Aussie small-cap fund returns 40%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
A Bennelong small-caps fund outperformed the index nearly fourfold over the last three years, an analysis of the sector shows.

Can Russia use crypto to get around sanctions?

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:00PM
There are growing concerns Russia might use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and move money undetected, raising concerns around the ethics of crypto.

ASIC to strengthen market integrity rules

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
ASIC is introducing changes to its market integrity rules in a bid to evade further technological glitches.

UK takes steps to remove gender pay gap

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
The UK government is introducing a pilot program to increase transparency around pay, to the benefit of women. It comes as many companies face backlash for showing support for International Women's Day while also paying their male employees significantly more than their female counterparts.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.