Aussie small-cap fund returns 40%

A Bennelong small-caps fund outperformed the index nearly fourfold over the last three years, an analysis of the sector shows.

The Bennelong Funds Management Emerging Companies Fund returned 40.4% p.a., Rainmaker's research on the wholesale funds sector as at January 2021 reveals, outpacing its competition and the S&P ASX Small Ords Accumulation Index's performance of 10.1% p.a. On a median basis, the small-caps sector posted 15.4% p.a. over the period.

Bennelong declined to comment on the fund's performance and does not disclose any of its holdings.

Pendal's MicroCap Opportunities Fund (28.8% p.a.), SGH's Emerging Companies Fund (28.6% p.a.) and OC's Micro-Cap Fund (27% p.a.) were the next-best performers.

In the Aussie large-caps division, the PM Capital Australian Companies Fund delivered the best result of 21.7% p.a.

Bennelong came second and third place for its Australian Equities Fund (19.5% p.a.) and Concentrated Australian Equities Fund (19.2% p.a.). The comparable benchmark, the S&P ASX 200 Accumulation Index, returned 9.8% p.a.

On a median basis, Rainmaker found that international equities (24.4% p.a.), property (19.7% p.a.), and diversified growth (12.8% p.a.) were the sectors that delivered the best results. The sustainable investing sector (10.6% p.a.) and Australian equities large cap (10.6% p.a.) came equal fourth place.

In terms of the top products, over a one-year period, the following made notable performances: BetaShares Crude Oil Index ETF (74% p.a.), India Avenue Equity Fund (55% p.a.), BetaShares Global Energy Companies ETF (49% p.a.), BetaShares Geared US Equity ETF (47% p.a.), and Fiducian India Fund (45% p.a.).

The Spheria Australian Microcap Fund (45.1% p.a.), Ausbil Global Resources Fund (45% p.a.), Perpetual Geared Australian Share Fund (44.8%), First Sentier Wholesale Geared Global Property Securities Fund (44% p.a.) and Lendlease Australian Prime Property Industrial (41.1% p.a.) make up the top 10.

Five out of the 10 are international equity strategies, two are Aussie equities and property respectively, while one is an alternative strategy.