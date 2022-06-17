Newspaper icon
Ausbil adds to sales capabilities

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 17 JUN 2022   12:33PM

Dimitri Giannaras and Marko Matosevic have both joined Ausbil as business development managers, while Andrea McGarry has been promoted to the role of business development manager for Queensland and the Northern Territory. 

Giannaras and Matosevic both arrived from Zurich Investment Management and where they oversaw investment fund distribution across global equity, Australian equity, and Australian real estate investment trusts.

Before working at Zurich Giannaras did a five-year stint at Challenger Limited as an actuary consultant.

Matosevic spent almost four years at National Australia Bank as a relationship manager before joining the Swiss asset manager.

McGarry joined Ausbil from Magellan Financial Group and has over 21 years of experience in financial services.

Prior to Magellan, she was a practice manager and co-owner of a boutique financial advisory practice for over a decade and has previously held marketing and distribution roles at Perpetual, Fidelity and Perennial.

"We are excited about our new sales colleagues, who will shore up Ausbil's adviser and dealer group support across the nation, and this comes at an excellent time as our business experiences strong growth," Ausbil national manager, wholesale clients Hik Chadfirchi said.

"Andrea, Dimitri and Marko bring many years of industry experience in financial services, and are focused on expanding our wholesale business across the country."

Read more: AusbilMarko MatosevicAndrea McGarryDimitri GiannarasMagellan Financial GroupHik ChadfirchiNational Australia Bank
