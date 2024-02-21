Newspaper icon
ATO cracks down on illegal early SMSF access

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 FEB 2024   3:26PM

The Australian Taxation Office is cracking down on illegal early access to SMSF money, particularly targeting new entrants to the sector who are the main culprits.

New analysis from the tax office released at the SMSF Association National Conference reveals that 66% of the illegal early access relates to individuals who are entering the system with no genuine intent to run a self-managed super fund.

Between 2019 and 2020, some $381 million of super was illegally accessed.

For the 2020-21 period, SMSFs lost about $255 million from illegal withdrawals while $170 million was protected at registration.

ATO deputy commissioner for superannuation and employer obligations Emma Rosenzweig told the conference that across these years about $635 million of superannuation savings left the system illegally via SMSFs.

"Prohibited loans are another way that trustees inappropriately provide financial benefits to many parties in the 2020 and 2021 years. Our analysis found that SMSFs entered into over $200 million in prohibited loans each year. What is pleasing though, is that over 75% of those loans have been repaid," she said.

Trends show that newly set up SMSFs were more likely to engage in such behaviour as opposed to established funds.

About two thirds of the total $930 million that was at risk over these years relates to individuals entering with no genuine intention to run an SMSF, Rosenzweig said.

Many of these trustees exhibited a lack of knowledge and a poor attitude towards their super. Others claimed they were in financial stress or were experiencing personal issues while some saw accessing their super in this manner was "too great a temptation to resist," she said.

When a newly established SMSF makes a rollover but doesn't lodge its first return is another red flag on the ATO's radar.

"Currently, 16% of funds that were registered in 2022 have failed to launch their first return, which means these returns are over 12 months overdue. Of the 50%, 2500 of them appear to have run out of money in their SMSF. Then we have existing trustees who inappropriately access their super and stop lodging to avoid detection," she said.

As a result of rogue activities, the ATO was forced to launch a new program - "the illegal early access estimate" which allows it to measure the size, scale and trajectory of the risks as well as gather intelligence to help address them, Rosenzweig said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2024 SMSF Association National Conference.

