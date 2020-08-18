NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
SMSF
ATO clarifies part disposal rules: DomaCom
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 18 AUG 2020   12:37PM

Fractional investment platform DomaCom has received confirmation from the tax office that a part disposal of a home can work for downsizer contributions for SMSF trustees to allow them to stay in their home.

The ATO's Administrative Binding Advice confirms that SMSF members are able to sell a part of their property under DomaCom's Senior Equity Release platform and be eligible to make a downsizer contribution.

DomaCom chief executive Arthur Naoumidis said: "The ability for retirees to help themselves by modifying their personal balance sheets and moving some of their financial resources tied up in their home to their super will enable them to enjoy a better retirement."

There are no upper age limits or contribution caps on the contributions however; the contributions can only be made when the trustee is over 65 years old.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

It was previously considered that a person had to sell or dispose their entire interest in a property to be eligible for the contribution.

The ATO confirmation on a part disposal now means SMSF trustees can sell a part of their home while remaining in the property.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

A residential property cannot be sold to an SMSF but a part interest can be sold to DomaCom's Senior Equity Release giving cash to the superannuation member whether it be SMSF, industry or retail funds.

"For investors, DomaCom's Senior Equity Release delivers 3% income plus capital growth and may suit SMSFs in accumulation mode as well as institutions seeking reliable long-term income and growth," Naoumidis said.

It comes as the government allowed proceeds from downsizing part of a home into superannuation in the 2017/18 budget.

From July 2018 eligible people have been able to make a downsizer contribution of up to $300,000 without being subject to the usual concessional or non-concessional contribution caps.

DomaCom said that while 5000 retirees used the facility in the first year, research shows that a large portion of retirees would rather access the downsizer contribution while remaining in their home.

Read more: DomaComSMSFATOArthur Naoumidis
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ATO announces SMSF age limit changes
SMSFA, FSC call for infrastructure investment access
12 charged in $17m fraud
SG amnesty deadline nears
Tax fraud goes from paradise to prison
Another sentenced in ATO fraud
Domestic violence super reforms stall
ASIC slammed over SMSF data
AFP charges early release scammers
40% of ERS applicants not eligible: illion
Editor's Choice
Calls for consent forms, opt-ins to be scrapped
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:37PM
Synchron and Lifespan Financial Planning have thrown their weight behind a radical policy suggestion from the Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP).
New 'cash plus' style sovereign bond fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Jamieson Coote Bonds has launched an absolute return fixed income fund aiming to deliver 2.5% above cash rate while investing only in sovereign debt.
MySuper portfolio winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY  |   12:35PM
In a survey of 40 MySuper strategies and products, an $80 billion super fund has outperformed its peers to return 7% per annum in the three years to June.
Sunsuper announces investment, insurance changes
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:34PM
Sunsuper is making a raft of changes to its investment fees and costs, transactional and operation costs and the definition of Total & Permanent Disability (TPD).
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something XukJLCJv