ATO can make cost of advice cheaper: Asher

In a new paper from Actuaries Institute, Anthony Asher argues financial advice can be made cheaper if the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) provides some of the data necessary for good advice.

Asher added that retirement incomes could rise by 15% to 30% if super trustees are forced to at least offer such cover, while help from the ATO could reduce the cost of advice in improving living standards for older Australians.

"It seems clear that more direct government intervention may be required - just like the introduction of the Superannuation Guarantee, MySuper and even Account Based Pensions," Asher said in the recently-published dialogue paper titled: Developing the Retirement Income Framework.

"While not likely to be popular, there is potentially a case for compulsory partial allocation of some members' superannuation to lifetime income stream products in retirement."

Asher's comments come as the government is due to hand down the findings from the Retirement Income Review that Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg launched last year.

He said retirees' needs fall into just five categories: a high income, an income that lasts (including for a spouse), a stable annual income, access to enough capital and a desire to leave a bequest.

People may attach different weights to these objectives but it is possible for trustees to cater with products for each these needs and provide advice based on general expectations.

"Members and their beneficiaries are prejudiced by the absence of options to obtain suitable income stream products, and trustees should be at risk if they fail to make such an option salient," the paper states.

"Modelling shows a 15-30% increase in retirement income by using an appropriate allocation to suitable lifetime income streams."