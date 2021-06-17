NEWS
Executive Appointments

ASX200 sexual harassment transparency needed: ACSI

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUN 2021   11:26AM

Only 19% of ASX200 boards have primary accountability for preventing and responding to sexual harassment but it remains unclear who in the company holds accountability, new research shows.

The report, Equality across the board: Investing in workplaces that work for everyone, was undertaken by the Australian Human Rights Council (AHRC) and commissioned by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI).

Most respondents reported that the head of human resources or the chief executive had the primary responsibility for preventing and responding to sexual harassment while 14% believe it belongs with the head of legal.

However, only 43% reported that sexual harassment was a regular agenda item while 31% indicated a discussion was prompted by concerns about an issue within the company.

But board discussion on sexual harassment was generally prompted by media coverage (29%), an incident in the industry (25%) or a concern raised by a worker (24%).

"All organisations need to approach sexual harassment seriously and have measures in place to prevent sexual harassment and to deal with it effectively when it arises. This is a fundamental part of providing a safe workplace for all employees," ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson said.

As such, the report recommends that entities are demonstrating visible leadership and appropriate oversight and governance over culture, sexual harassment and gender equality.

This is followed by ensuring the company has the skills and experience to prevent and respond to workplace sexual harassment and setting gender equality targets.

In addition, ACSI recommends entities have systems and frameworks in place to manage risks associated to sexual harassment and aligned the performance management of the chief executive and management team with the entity's values.

Further to this, ACSI made the recommendation to report internally and externally to measure and track the effectiveness of systems and frameworks to prevent and manage sexual harassment and seek information on investee entities systems and processes.

Lastly, investors should encourage their investee entities to disclose their approach to prevent and respond to sexual harassment.

AHRC sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins said workplace sexual harassment costs the Australian economy an estimated $3.8 billion each year.

"I welcome ACSI's initiative in commissioning this survey and report, and their recognition of the critical role that ASX200 boards and executive management have in preventing and responding to workplace sexual harassment," she said.

"The report's recommendations offer a blueprint for Australia's largest corporations to reduce the prevalence of sexual harassment in their workplaces and build safer, more equal workplaces for all."

Davidson added: "Long term investors have an interest in ensuring the companies they invest in are well run, safe for their employees, and have culture that prevents and addresses workplace sexual harassment when it occurs."

