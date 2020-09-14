ASX-listed fintech to buy Wirecard

An ASX-listed fintech has launched a capital raising to acquire Wirecard's Australia and New Zealand business.

Change Financial, a US-focused fintech company, announced it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire all of business assets or Wirecard Australia and New Zealand for $7.8 million.

Change Financial said the Wirecard business has three well established products covering the card management platform, central managed testing hub for financial transactions and mobile payments.

The deal comes after the Australia/New Zealand Wirecard business going into voluntary administration in July 2020.

McGrathNicol and BDO were appointed voluntary administrators.

Change Financial said the Aust/NZ business is separate from the much publicised administration process of the global group, which centered on the dealings of Wirecard AG, the ultimate parent company.

The Aust/NZ Wirecard business was acquired by Wirecard AG in 2014, with Change Financial saying it was profitable for 29 years of operations.

"The Wirecard business still remains an ongoing concern. Following a due diligence exercise and competitive sales process, Change Financial was selected as the preferred bidder and has signed a binding sale and purchase agreement with the administrators," Change Financial said.

Change said the acquisition will bring significant scale and growth to its business through the addition of 120 new customers, capability in over 35 countries and a global workforce.

The cash consideration and costs are set to be funded by a placement to processional and sophisticated investors of around $6.4 million and an entitlement offer to existing shareholders for around $4.9 million.

Change Financial said it aims to upgrade Wirecard's existing platform to increase the addressable market in the US and focus on onboarding at least 10 new US customers over the next 12 months.