NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
ASX-listed fintech to buy Wirecard
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 14 SEP 2020   10:43AM

An ASX-listed fintech has launched a capital raising to acquire Wirecard's Australia and New Zealand business.

Change Financial, a US-focused fintech company, announced it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire all of business assets or Wirecard Australia and New Zealand for $7.8 million.

Change Financial said the Wirecard business has three well established products covering the card management platform, central managed testing hub for financial transactions and mobile payments.

The deal comes after the Australia/New Zealand Wirecard business going into voluntary administration in July 2020.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

McGrathNicol and BDO were appointed voluntary administrators.

Change Financial said the Aust/NZ business is separate from the much publicised administration process of the global group, which centered on the dealings of Wirecard AG, the ultimate parent company.

The Aust/NZ Wirecard business was acquired by Wirecard AG in 2014, with Change Financial saying it was profitable for 29 years of operations.

"The Wirecard business still remains an ongoing concern.  Following a due diligence exercise and competitive sales process, Change Financial was selected as the preferred bidder and has signed a binding sale and purchase agreement with the administrators," Change Financial said.

Change said the acquisition will bring significant scale and growth to its business through the addition of 120 new customers, capability in over 35 countries and a global workforce.

The cash consideration and costs are set to be funded by a placement to processional and sophisticated investors of around $6.4 million and an entitlement offer to existing shareholders for around $4.9 million.

Change Financial said it aims to upgrade Wirecard's existing platform to increase the addressable market in the US and focus on onboarding at least 10 new US customers over the next 12 months.

Read more: WirecardChange FinancialBDOMcGrathNicol
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
German fintech goes bust, $2.9bn gone
McGrathNicol launches cyber protection tool
Sargon runs out of steam
Frozen fund pays investors
Alan Dixon on extended leave from URF
New chief executive at Evans Dixon
Agriculture investment under parliament microscope
Water risk infiltrates agriculture portfolios
Regal farewells co-founder in board makeover
QIC announces board appointments
Editor's Choice
UBS makes private wealth strategy shift
ALLY SELBY
UBS has announced a shift within its $3.6 trillion (US$2.6 trillion) global wealth management business, set to see the wealth manager advise private clients to invest in sustainable assets over more traditional solutions.
Legalsuper appoints executive, increases premiums
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $4 billion industry super fund has welcomed a new executive manager of member experience formerly of Cbus. It comes as the fund prepares to also increase insurance premiums for its almost 40,000-strong membership.
Brace for 5% returns from global stocks
KANIKA SOOD
Investors in global equities should expect 4.9% in annualised returns over the next five years, which is lower than historic averages, according to Northern Trust's annual asset class return predictions.
AustralianSuper welcomes Rio Tinto departure
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk was among those to commend the departure of Rio Tinto boss Jean-Sebastien Jacques following the Juukan Gorge scandal.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
16
Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
15
Estate Planning in an ever-changing digital environment 
SEP
15
WOB Realising your board potential (2 part webinar) 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something PjWoPABr