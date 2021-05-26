NEWS
Executive Appointments

ASX deputy chief executive resigns

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 MAY 2021   12:42PM

The ASX's deputy chief executive Peter Hiom has resigned after 11 years in the role and 23 years with the company.

Hiom was also the group executive of business development.His last day with the ASX will be July 1.

He is leaving to join fintech investor Motive Partners as an industry partner.

"Peter has made a significant contribution to Australia's financial markets over many years, first at SFE and then ASX, including the past 11 years as [deputy chief executive]," ASX managing director and chief executive Dominic Stevens said.

SFE refers to the Sydney Futures Exchange which in 2006 merged with the Australian Stock Exchange to become the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

"Peter is a strong advocate for embracing new technology to deliver innovation and efficiency across our industry. This is best exemplified by his leadership of the investigation and adoption of distributed ledger technology to underpin the replacement of CHESS."

ASX said its blockchain replacement for CHESS will still go live on April 2023. It had delayed the go-live twice in the past by a total of two years.

The responsibility for the CHESS replacement project will shift to group executive Tim Hogben.

"ASX has a long history of innovation in financial markets and it has been a privilege to have been part of its journey," Hiom said.

"The company is well positioned for the technology-driven opportunities ahead, and I thank our customers and everyone at ASX for their hard work and support over the years. These are exciting times in global financial markets and I look forward to continuing to play a part in shaping the industry's future."

Read more: Peter HiomDominic StevensMotive PartnersTim Hogben
VIEW COMMENTS

