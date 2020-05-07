ASX appoints compliance chief

The ASX has appointed a new chief compliance officer, as the incumbent prepares to step down after a decade in the role.

The ASX's deputy general counsel Janine Ryan will take over from Kevin Lewis as he shifts into an advisory role ahead of his retirement in mid-2022.

ASX Corporate Governance Council chair Elizabeth Johnstone thanked Lewis for his decade of service to the stock exchange.

"I wish to acknowledge the enormous contribution Kevin has made to the Council and to corporate governance standards in Australia in his decade as the ASX representative on the Council," she said.

Lewis had a major role in the third and fourth editions of the Council's corporate governance principles and recommendations, she said, and managed public consultations for both pre and post-national roadshow events for the editions.

These recommendations had been a major milestone in the development of corporate governance standards in Australia, Johnstone said.

"Over and above the work he has done on the Council, Kevin has strengthened Australia's continuous disclosure regime through a major rewrite of ASX Listing Rules Guidance Note 8; introduced major reforms to the Listing Rules; [and] substantially improved the quantity and quality of ASX guidance to listed entities," she said.

Most recently, Lewis initiated and implemented the ASX's emergency capital raising relief to support listed companies during the COVID-19 crisis, Johnstone added.

Lewis will take up a newly created position as ASX special counsel of regulatory policy, where he will focus on initiatives to enhance ASX rules and guidance framework.

Ryan joined the ASX legal team in 2013 from Gilbert + Tobin Lawyers, where she was a partner. Prior to this she worked as a special counsel at commercial law firm Freehills.

The changes will come into effect from July 1.

An internal and external search for a new deputy general counsel is underway, the ASX said.