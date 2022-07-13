Newspaper icon
ASX 100 chief executive bonuses hit record highs

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JUL 2022   12:40PM

Bonuses paid to ASX 100 chief executives hit record highs in FY21, jumping from 31% to 76.7%, a new report from the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors said.

In the first year of the pandemic, Australian boards responded to market turmoil, and appropriately reduced chief executive pay outcomes. However, latest data shows bonuses paid were the highest they've been in seven years thereafter.

Research conducted by ACSI shows the "pendulum has swung significantly in the opposite direction over the following 12 months, evidencing a market-wide catch up in pay for chief executives- and, most likely, their executive teams."

The study revealed that the average bonus awarded to chief executives hit $2.31 million, exceeding 2017's record of $2.30 million.

"An increase is expected when you have had your lowest year on record, but it is concerning to see bonuses not just rebounding but reaching new heights," the report said.

Afterpay bosses Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar set a joint record, taking home $264.2 million of realised pay - more than $100 million each.

The report states that even without the duo's record, the FY21 sample would have still set a new high in the eight years of its reporting.

CSL chief executive Paul Perreault received $58.9 million, Goodman Group's Greg Goodman made $37.1 million, Macquarie Group's Shemara Wikramanayake received $14.69 million, Woolworths Group's Brad Banducci was paid $11.79 million, former Fortescue Metals executive Elizabeth Gaines received $11.12 million and BHP's Mike Henry received $10.46 million.

"Common to all chief executives with realised pay above $20 million in FY21 and consistent with prior years, was the vesting of large equity grants accompanied by very strong share price growth," the report said.

Eisen and Molnar received their gains in August 2020 after each exercised 1.5 million options, at just $1 per option, at a time when the share price was nearly $90.

The report further stated that in FY21, CSL's Perreault exercised his last legacy options: "With exercise prices of $107.25, when the share price was $292; another 82,800 zero exercise price options (ZEPOs) also vested for the CSL chief."

And realised gains for Goodman reflected strong security price growth and the weighting of his incentive pay entirely to equity: "With vesting of almost two million ZEPOs, originally granted in 2015, 2016 and 2017."

By contrast, Qantas' Alan Joyce was the only incumbent ASX 100 chief executive not to receive a bonus in either FY20 or FY21.

ACSI said it will be closely monitoring outcomes in the 2022 reporting season to ensure that rewards are reaped only by outperforming chief executives who deliver value to shareholders - rather than a payment delivered in rain, hail and shine.

"This is of particular concern at a time in which markets are again in significant turmoil and returns to investors will be under pressure," the report said.

It stated further that alongside bonus outcomes, the research highlighted some of the highest pay ever recorded in the study, fuelled by the vesting of equity incentives.

"This clearly raises the question of whether the quantum of rewards being delivered to senior executives is appropriate. Boards will have to carefully consider when deciding the size of equity packages, whether the eventual outcome is accurately reflective of achievements," it said.

Read more: ASXCSLAustralian Council of Superannuation InvestorsAlan JoyceAnthony EisenBHPBrad BanducciElizabeth GainesFortescue MetalsGoodman GroupGreg GoodmanMacquarie GroupMike HenryNick MolnarPaul PerreaultQantasShemara WikramanayakeWoolworths Group
