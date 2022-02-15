Assets under custody hit $4.7tn

The Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA), the peak industry body for custodians and asset service providers in Australia today released industry data showing assets under custody increased by 5.8%to a new record of $4.7 trillion in the six months to 31 December 2021.

J.P. Morgan remains Australia's largest custodian with more than $1.1 trillion in assets under custody.

The biggest movement in the market was between the next two largest custodians - Citigroup and Northern Trust.

Citigroup had $673 billion at 30 June 2021, but by 31 December 2021 its assets had increased 22% to $823 billion.

This allowed Citigroup to overtake Northern Trust as the second largest custodian in Australia. Northern Trust's assets under custody grew by 1.1% in the same period from $722 billion to $730 billion.

ACSA chief executive David Travers said the result occurred on the back of strong financial markets.

"Our members reported a consistent increase for Australian and offshore assets for Australian investors of 6.1% and 5.4% respectively, compared to an increase of only 0.4%for assets held onshore for foreign investors," Travers said.

"While part of this differential is the result of currency valuation changes and buoyancy in traded securities markets, it can also be traced to the long-term trend of institutional investors repositioning portfolios so as to seek balanced returns. There was also onboarding of new custody mandates on the part of some members evident in the relative movements during the half."

ACSA statistics showed that asset servicing providers settled over 13 million trades during the six months to 31 December 2021. This equates to approximately 101,000 settled trades per day on behalf of clients.

"Innovation, leveraging the right technology partnerships and an ongoing focus on standards has been key to achieving efficiency in custody and investment administration," Travers said.

"Looking ahead to 2022, we expect our members' focus will centre on the response to changing regulatory data reporting requirements, the evolving role of custodians in supporting institutional involvement in digital assets including cryptocurrencies, and the implementation of the ASX's DLT-based replacement for CHESS.

"ACSA remains well placed to address the opportunities and challenges in the coming year through a combination of our working groups and task forces."