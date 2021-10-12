NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Assembly FM names head of capital

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 12 OCT 2021   12:28PM

Real estate fund manager Assembly Funds Management hired a head of capital from Lendlease.

The real estate fund manager, backed by the Lowy Family Group and Alceon, appointed Sydney-based Pete Wylie to the newly created role.

Wylie was most recently the head of capital for group investments at Lendlease. Altogether, he spent nearly 10 years at Lendlease, working across product development analyst, investment relations, and investment and capital markets. Prior to that, he was at Westpac and CLSA.

AFM's flagship fund Australian Diversified Property Fund 1 (ADPF1) was launched in 2019. It invests in residential, childcare, pubs, service stations, retail, and industrial assets.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

AFM founder and chief executive Michael Gutman said: "We are delighted to have Pete join us at this exciting time for AFM as we are growing the capability and activity of our transaction team lead by Tim Meurer, formerly of Invesco and Corval."

Wylie will help AFM launch new investment products to institutional investors.

"This will allow AFM to access larger transactions in the Australia and NZ markets as we exit lockdowns and market activity accelerates - further building on the successful track-record of our first fund ADPF1," Gutman said.

Read more: LendleaseAssembly Funds ManagementAlceonLowy Family GroupMichael GutmanPete WylieTim Meurer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Deutsche Bank names real estate lead
Real estate AUM recovers
Westpac senior leader departs
Savills IM appoints local team, launches fund
Lowy-backed Assembly acquires childcare centres
Fund manager COO resigns, chair named
Super fund buys stake in retirement village
Investa buys $800m property from Macquarie
Lendlease CFO leaves for competitor
Aware Super shakes up SRI option

Editor's Choice

UniSuper net zero efforts accelerated

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new three-year renewable electricity deal is set to see the proportion of UniSuper's direct property portfolio that's managed by AMP Capital become carbon neutral almost a decade ahead of target.

AustralianSuper adds ACTU president to board

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The current president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions has joined the board of AustralianSuper, replacing a longstanding director and former deputy chair.

FSC advice reforms slash time, costs by 30%

KARREN VERGARA
The reforms proposed by the Financial Services Council could reduce the time and cost to produce financial advice by more than 30% respectively.

EISS Super answers tough questions

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
After a period of media scrutiny following its failure of the inaugural APRA performance test, EISS Super has faced a parliamentary committee, facing tough questions over the test result and its sponsorship deals.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.