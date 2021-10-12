Assembly FM names head of capital

Real estate fund manager Assembly Funds Management hired a head of capital from Lendlease.

The real estate fund manager, backed by the Lowy Family Group and Alceon, appointed Sydney-based Pete Wylie to the newly created role.

Wylie was most recently the head of capital for group investments at Lendlease. Altogether, he spent nearly 10 years at Lendlease, working across product development analyst, investment relations, and investment and capital markets. Prior to that, he was at Westpac and CLSA.

AFM's flagship fund Australian Diversified Property Fund 1 (ADPF1) was launched in 2019. It invests in residential, childcare, pubs, service stations, retail, and industrial assets.

AFM founder and chief executive Michael Gutman said: "We are delighted to have Pete join us at this exciting time for AFM as we are growing the capability and activity of our transaction team lead by Tim Meurer, formerly of Invesco and Corval."

Wylie will help AFM launch new investment products to institutional investors.

"This will allow AFM to access larger transactions in the Australia and NZ markets as we exit lockdowns and market activity accelerates - further building on the successful track-record of our first fund ADPF1," Gutman said.