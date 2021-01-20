ASIC bans former IOOF, MLC adviser

Jim Pavlidis has been banned from providing financial services for three years, after it was revealed he was not adequately trained.

ASIC said that a review of the advice given by Pavlidis between 2004 and 2018 found that he failed to provide financial advice that was in the best interests of clients and keep proper records.

The regulator also found that he was not adequately trained and did not have a proper understanding of the requirements to competently provide financial services.

Pavlidis had been working in the financial services industry since 1986. The ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows he ceased in October 2018.

Most recently, he was authorised by IOOF's Consultum Financial Advisers. Prior to that he spent more than a decade as an authorised representative of Meritum.

Pavlidis' LinkedIn profile says that he has a Diploma of Financial Planning and a Bachelor of Business, Economics and Marketing.

His LinkedIn also shows that in the 1980s and 90s he was a sales representative for the AMP Society.

Pavlidis has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.