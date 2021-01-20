NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
ASIC bans former IOOF, MLC adviser
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JAN 2021   12:19PM

Jim Pavlidis has been banned from providing financial services for three years, after it was revealed he was not adequately trained.

ASIC said that a review of the advice given by Pavlidis between 2004 and 2018 found that he failed to provide financial advice that was in the best interests of clients and keep proper records.

The regulator also found that he was not adequately trained and did not have a proper understanding of the requirements to competently provide financial services.

Pavlidis had been working in the financial services industry since 1986. The ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows he ceased in October 2018.

Most recently, he was authorised by IOOF's Consultum Financial Advisers. Prior to that he spent more than a decade as an authorised representative of Meritum.

Pavlidis' LinkedIn profile says that he has a Diploma of Financial Planning and a Bachelor of Business, Economics and Marketing.

His LinkedIn also shows that in the 1980s and 90s he was a sales representative for the AMP Society.

Pavlidis has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.

Read more: IOOFJim PavlidisASIC Financial Adviser RegisterConsultum Financial AdvisersMeritumMLC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Does financial services have a problem with women?
AMP Bank boss exits
FASEA urges advisers to maximise exam sittings
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
FS team picks: The top stories for 2020
Godfrey Pembroke firm jumps ship
Key AMP executive resigns
ACCC gives IOOF go ahead
Financial services' biggest tax bills revealed
Editor's Choice
State Super names new chief investment officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   2:11PM
State Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Gary Gabriel who departed for VFMC last year.
ATO releases finding from super survey
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:42PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released the key takeaways from its bi-annual survey of APRA-regulated super funds.
Global equities continue to soar: Report
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
Global equities fared better than Australian equities in the three years to September on a risk adjusted-basis, a new RMetrics report finds.
Raiz launches custom portfolio option
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:04PM
Raiz has introduced a new custom portfolio option that will enable clients to gain more control over their portfolio allocations.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Aj2o200M