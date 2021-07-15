NEWS
Executive Appointments

ASI specialist joins boutique

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 15 JUL 2021   12:28PM

Aberdeen Standard Investments' (ASI) senior investment specialist, cross-asset has jumped ship to a financial advice asset consultant.

Nick Schoenmaker has joined Evidentia Group as a senior asset consultant.

He spent over two years at ASI as the proxy portfolio manager for "Focus Funds" across the asset classes offered through the wholesale channel and worked as a specialist investment resource for the managed account solutions and SMA clients.

Evidentia works with private wealth businesses to design, build, implement, and manage tailored investment portfolios. Schoenmaker will work on the design and creation of such portfolios.

Evidentia partner Troy Swann said: "We believe the rise of managed accounts is an opportunity for advice firms to not only increase business efficiencies and provide better execution for clients but is also an opportunity for partner firms to design and create investment solutions that are purpose-built for their strategic advice."

He added that Schoenmaker's appointment is an exciting next step in the firm's growth trajectory.

"Our asset consultants play a crucial role in designing and creating purpose-built portfolio solutions and hence in solving our clients' investment problems," Swann said.

"Nick's experience covers senior investment specialist functions within large asset managers as well as a strong background in managed fund research. Nick is highly regarded in the market and will help drive the continuing growth of Evidentia's business in Australia."

Also commenting, Schoenmaker added that he believes Evidentia to be the most advice centric asset consulting business in Australia.

"I found the combined level of experience of the partners to uniquely place Evidentia to deliver better investment solutions, while at the same time working with advice firms to build stronger practices and great client experiences," he said.

"I look forward to working with partner advice firms to evolve their investment program to achieve an increased connectivity between the firm's investment portfolios and their strategic advice."

Read more: ASIAberdeen Standard InvestmentsEvidentia GroupNick SchoenmakerTroy Swann
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
