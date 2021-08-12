ASI appoints Asia Pacific wholesale head

Aberdeen Standard Investments has appointed a head of wholesale for Asia Pacific, hiring from UBS Asset Management.

David Hanzl will be responsible for delivering ASI's wholesale distribution strategy in Asia Pacific. The role is based in Hong Kong.

He has two decades of experience, across client, fund distribution and operations in wealth and asset management.

In his most recent role, Hanzl was UBS Asset Management's head of regional operating office for Asia Pacific, starting in 2014. He was also a member of the UBS Asset Management global operating and APAC management committees.

He worked at UBS Asset Management for 22 years, with other roles including platform fund sales activities including shelf management, positioning, book steering, after-sales and fund offering for its Asia Pacific wealth management franchise.

In another appointment, Aberdeen's head of consultant relations for Asia Pacific Sean Lee will add the role of head of institutional sales, South East Asia.

"We are delighted to expand our Asia Pacific distribution team at a time when our clients are increasingly seeking sustainable and outcome-oriented solutions to meet their financial goals," ASI's head of distribution for Asia Pacific Andrew Hendry said.

"David brings an established track record in wholesale business management, fund advisory and product platform development, whilst Sean has been key in building strong relationships with a wide network of Asian institutional investors and consultants over the years. Both of them are well placed to build on the solid foundations we have in the region to help drive our growth strategy."

ASI said it wants to deliver a broader suite of sustainable investment solutions to APAC clients as a part of its regional growth strategy.

In March, ASI welcomed a new chief executive for Asia Pacific region, Rene Buehlmann, taking over from Hugh Young.