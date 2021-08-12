NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

ASI appoints Asia Pacific wholesale head

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 12 AUG 2021   12:36PM

Aberdeen Standard Investments has appointed a head of wholesale for Asia Pacific, hiring from UBS Asset Management.

David Hanzl will be responsible for delivering ASI's wholesale distribution strategy in Asia Pacific. The role is based in Hong Kong.

He has two decades of experience, across client, fund distribution and operations in wealth and asset management.

In his most recent role, Hanzl was UBS Asset Management's head of regional operating office for Asia Pacific, starting in 2014. He was also a member of the UBS Asset Management global operating and APAC management committees.

He worked at UBS Asset Management for 22 years, with other roles including platform fund sales activities including shelf management, positioning, book steering, after-sales and fund offering for its Asia Pacific wealth management franchise.

In another appointment, Aberdeen's head of consultant relations for Asia Pacific Sean Lee will add the role of head of institutional sales, South East Asia.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"We are delighted to expand our Asia Pacific distribution team at a time when our clients are increasingly seeking sustainable and outcome-oriented solutions to meet their financial goals," ASI's head of distribution for Asia Pacific Andrew Hendry said.

"David brings an established track record in wholesale business management, fund advisory and product platform development, whilst Sean has been key in building strong relationships with a wide network of Asian institutional investors and consultants over the years. Both of them are well placed to build on the solid foundations we have in the region to help drive our growth strategy."

ASI said it wants to deliver a broader suite of sustainable investment solutions to APAC clients as a part of its regional growth strategy.

In March, ASI welcomed a new chief executive for Asia Pacific region, Rene Buehlmann, taking over from Hugh Young.

Read more: Aberdeen Standard InvestmentsDavid Hanzl
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASI specialist joins boutique
ASI product development lead exits
Fidelity hires sustainability director
Bellmont adds to distribution team
Aberdeen Standard rejigs Aussie equities fund
ASI restructures distribution team
Global net zero framework launched
Bellmont expands distribution capability
More women in workforce with greater paternity leave: ASI
Two ASI executives out the door

Editor's Choice

Super funds progress merger talks

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Two industry super funds have signed an agreement to explore a merger following a short period of discussion.

Perpetual acquires advice firm

KARREN VERGARA
Perpetual Private has acquired a boutique financial advice firm with over 1000 clients and $915 million of assets.

AMP flags recovery, profit jumps

KARREN VERGARA
AMP's 57% year-on-year jump in its half-year profit shows positive signs of recovery but it's still a far cry from the company it was four years ago.

Multiple accounts already in sharp decline

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Ahead of the stapling reforms being implemented, a new research paper from ASFA shows multiple super accounts are already in sharp decline.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.