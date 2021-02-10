NEWS
Superannuation
ASFA calls for super fairness
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 FEB 2021   12:06PM

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has recommended the government remove the indexation of the transfer balance cap and to cap balances at $5 million to balance the system.

In its pre-budget submission, ASFA focused its recommendations on the Retirement Income Review (RIR) and noted that while the superannuation is system is well-designed it has concerns about the fairness of the system.

ASFA is concerned that when the SMSF transfer balance cap (TBC) is indexed on 1 July 2021 from $1.6 million to $1.7 million that it will cause confusion for members as every individual will have their own TBC between this range and wants it removed.

"This will be confusing for fund members and will raise a number of issues in how the change is communicated to members and administered," ASFA said in its submission.

In addition, ASFA is calling for the removal of balances above $5 million from the concessionally taxed system for members aged 65 and over from 1 July 2022.

In the submission ASFA said a balance of $5 million in concessionally taxed superannuation cannot be justified as necessary to support a comfortable lifestyle in retirement.

"Superannuation is about ensuring people have adequate income in retirement, it is not about facilitating excessive wealth transfers," said ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy.

The association is also recommending the government increase the low-income superannuation tax offset (LISTO) threshold from $37,000 to $45,000 as both pay a similar tax rate on superannuation contributions to the marginal tax they pay on wages.

ASFA said that it is important that workers in this salary category are not penalised for contributing to their retirement. As a result, it proposes the LISTO cap be increased to offset any tax paid on compulsory superannuation contributions.

The industry body recommended a "dependant contractor" category for the Superannuation Guarantee to ensure fairness in retirement for those who are self-employed or in the gig economy.

Further to this, ASFA proposed that with the introduction of Single Touch Payroll, there is no reason why superannuation cannot be paid at the same time as wages.

"This initiative would make the system more efficient and protect people's savings," Fahy said.

Read more: ASFALISTOMartin FahyRetirement Income Review
