Ares backs out of AMP bid

Ares Management has backed out of its acquisition proposal with AMP saying its strategy for its Australia and New Zealand wealth management businesses is likely to be the optimal way forward.

The announcement comes as AMP disclosed its full year results with assets under management down 8% and AMP Capital down 7%.

AMP said its business was hurt by COVID-19 but it is experiencing increased momentum on the delivery of its three year transformation strategy.

Ares had made a non-indicative proposal to acquire 100% of the AMP business for 1.85 per share, totaling around $6.35 billion.

However, AMP said Ares pulled out of the deal last night following detailed discussions. AMP said it remains in discussions with Ares in relation to AMP Capital as part of its portfolio review.

"AMP continues to review options for maximising the ability to grow and invest in AMP Capital including exploring partnership options," AMP said.

"The board will provide an update on the outcome of ongoing discussions as soon as possible."

AMP said it has seen strong progress in reshaping its advice network to a more compliant, professional and productive cohort having a number of practices exit to plan in FY20.

Additionally, it said it has significantly simplified its New Zealand wealth management arm which has laid the foundations for future growth.

AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said 2020 was a tough year across the world and COVID-19 had a huge impact on its clients, workplaces and broader community.

"Volatility in markets and economic downturn impacted the investments and financial security of many Australians and New Zealanders. True to our long-term purpose, AMP stepped up to support our clients navigate the uncertainty, providing early access to their super, pauses on their mortgage repayments, relief on their rent and advice and guidance when needed," De Ferrari said.

"Within our business, it was also an extraordinary year, with significant internal change and the initiation of a portfolio review in 2H 20. The review has made good progress, assessing options for the group's assets businesses, and we are confident of bringing it to a conclusion in the near future."