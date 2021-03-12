NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Ardea launches fund to European investors
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAR 2021   12:52PM

Ardea Investment Management has launched a UCITS-compliant version of its Ardea Real Outcome Fund for European investors, leveraging the services of Fidante Partners.

The Ardea Global Alpha Fund invests in government bonds and related derivatives and will be distributed to European investors via Ardea's strategic partnership with Fidante.

The Ardea Global Alpha Fund will operate substantially the same strategy the $6.9 billion Ardea Real Outcome Fund.

Ardea said the fund is unique as it targets positive returns, independent of interest rate moves and general market volatility. Its returns are also "independent of the broader fixed income and equity market fluctuations that may impact conventional funds", the manager said.

The fund targets low volatility returns exceeding cash rates while prioritising capital preservation and liquidity, Ardea said.

"The expected returns from conventional fixed income portfolios are heavily challenged by the current record low interest rate levels and credit spreads as well as uncertainty about their future direction," Ardea co-chief investment officer Gopi Karunakaran said.

"Our relative value investing approach is therefore particularly compelling in the current environment, where conventional return sources are faced with more risk for less return and where simply holding bonds is no longer optimal as a defensive strategy."

Fidante head of distribution in Europe David Cubbin said: "We are thrilled to be bringing one of Australia's fastest growing active fund managers to the European market, where there is a genuine need for defensive, uncorrelated returns."

Since its 2012 inception the fund achieved a return of 4.31% and a one-year return of 4.06% to February 28.

Read more: Ardea Global Alpha FundArdea Investment ManagementArdea Real Outcome Fund forFidante PartnersEurope David CubbinGopi Karunakaran
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Fidante strikes new partnership
Challenger on track to performance target
Fidante signs on new partner
Ares readies second credit fund
Alternatives win big mandates
Ardea IM announces research partnership
Challenger boutique managing Nikko strategy
US regulator settles with Ares
Fidante adds to London office
Investment manager launches income fund
Editor's Choice
Ironbark fund swaps managers
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
An Aussie broad-cap equities fund distributed by Ironbark is transitioning to a new fund manager, as the boutique managing it pivots away from broad-caps to small caps.
Chances of CBA admitting to Essential Super wrongdoing "non-existent"
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
Lawyers for Commonwealth Bank and Colonial First State in its ongoing case against ASIC have told the court the parties have no intention of admitting to any contraventions in relation to Essential Super and an alleged $22 million in conflicted remuneration.
Turnbull calls out Wilson, Bragg
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:51PM
Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has turned on his former colleagues, Tim Wilson and Andrew Bragg, saying their proposal to give people access to super to spend in the housing market is "just wrong".
Mawhinney not dishonest, just irresponsible: ASIC
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:07PM
The corporate regulator has slightly softened its accusations against Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney - saying he wasn't consciously dishonest, just irresponsible.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something L3H4XqA6