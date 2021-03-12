Ardea launches fund to European investors

Ardea Investment Management has launched a UCITS-compliant version of its Ardea Real Outcome Fund for European investors, leveraging the services of Fidante Partners.

The Ardea Global Alpha Fund invests in government bonds and related derivatives and will be distributed to European investors via Ardea's strategic partnership with Fidante.

The Ardea Global Alpha Fund will operate substantially the same strategy the $6.9 billion Ardea Real Outcome Fund.

Ardea said the fund is unique as it targets positive returns, independent of interest rate moves and general market volatility. Its returns are also "independent of the broader fixed income and equity market fluctuations that may impact conventional funds", the manager said.

The fund targets low volatility returns exceeding cash rates while prioritising capital preservation and liquidity, Ardea said.

"The expected returns from conventional fixed income portfolios are heavily challenged by the current record low interest rate levels and credit spreads as well as uncertainty about their future direction," Ardea co-chief investment officer Gopi Karunakaran said.

"Our relative value investing approach is therefore particularly compelling in the current environment, where conventional return sources are faced with more risk for less return and where simply holding bonds is no longer optimal as a defensive strategy."

Fidante head of distribution in Europe David Cubbin said: "We are thrilled to be bringing one of Australia's fastest growing active fund managers to the European market, where there is a genuine need for defensive, uncorrelated returns."

Since its 2012 inception the fund achieved a return of 4.31% and a one-year return of 4.06% to February 28.