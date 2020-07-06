NEWS
Superannuation
APRA warns of ERS second wave
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 6 JUL 2020   12:46PM

APRA has warned it is expecting high volumes of applications for the start of the second tranche of COVID-19 Early Release of Super scheme.

The regulator said it is expecting a second wave of applications as Australians rush to remove a further $10,000 from their super. This was foreshadowed last week when the ATO website crashed due to the number of Aussies logging on to complete their tax return and apply for the second round of ERS.

In addition, APRA said this may impact processing times for payments being made by funds.

This comes as the regulator released its weekly ERS figures update, which saw over $18 billion has been removes from super since the inception of the scheme.

The average payment is still hovering around the $7500 mark, with 2.5 million Australians submitting applications to access their super early.

Over the week to June 28, superannuation funds made payments to 129,000 members, bringing the total number of payments to approximately 2.4 million since inception.

The total value of payments during the week was $1.2 billion, with $18.1 billion paid since inception.

Among all funds that submitted data, 91% completed more than 90% of payments within the five business days guideline indicated by APRA.

With limited exceptions, 1.5%, payments to members have been completed within nine or less business days from receipt of applications from the ATO.

The 10 funds with the highest number of applications received from the ATO have made 1.61 million payments worth a total of $11.87 billion.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

