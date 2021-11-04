APRA to disclose MySuper product YFYS test values

In updating its frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the Your Future, Your Super performance test, APRA has confirmed it will publish each MySuper products' test value in the December heatmap.

APRA said it intends to publish the performance test values as part of the MySuper product heatmap, due to be released in December this year.

The regulator also disclosed the representative administration fees and expenses (RAFE) benchmark used for the inaugural performance test, which was 0.3286%.

These FAQs and answers were added to the regulator's extensive list just yesterday.

At the recent Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' ASI Conference, APRA general manager Katrina Ellis was asked why the regulator didn't publish the quantum by which MySuper products passed or failed the test.

To fail, a product must score at least 50bps below the combined investment (net of fees) and administration fee benchmarks. In the test results, the measure of underperformance beyond 50bps wasn't disclosed.

Ellis said APRA met its obligations in disclosing the results as it did and is open to doing things differently going forward.

"So, we fulfilled our obligations under the legislation, which was that we publish who passes and who fails, and also the ATO's YourSuper comparison tool is really the tool for people to turn to, to look at the performance and [for] comparing products," she said.

"This was the first time we've done it; we are open to learn and open to improve. Next year we're going to have to do it not for 80 MySuper products but for maybe 1000 choice products so you know we are interested in how we're going to run this again next year and what we could do differently."