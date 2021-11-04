NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

APRA to disclose MySuper product YFYS test values

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 4 NOV 2021   12:44PM

In updating its frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the Your Future, Your Super performance test, APRA has confirmed it will publish each MySuper products' test value in the December heatmap.

APRA said it intends to publish the performance test values as part of the MySuper product heatmap, due to be released in December this year.

The regulator also disclosed the representative administration fees and expenses (RAFE) benchmark used for the inaugural performance test, which was 0.3286%.

These FAQs and answers were added to the regulator's extensive list just yesterday.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

At the recent Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' ASI Conference, APRA general manager Katrina Ellis was asked why the regulator didn't publish the quantum by which MySuper products passed or failed the test.

To fail, a product must score at least 50bps below the combined investment (net of fees) and administration fee benchmarks. In the test results, the measure of underperformance beyond 50bps wasn't disclosed.

Ellis said APRA met its obligations in disclosing the results as it did and is open to doing things differently going forward.

"So, we fulfilled our obligations under the legislation, which was that we publish who passes and who fails, and also the ATO's YourSuper comparison tool is really the tool for people to turn to, to look at the performance and [for] comparing products," she said.

"This was the first time we've done it; we are open to learn and open to improve. Next year we're going to have to do it not for 80 MySuper products but for maybe 1000 choice products so you know we are interested in how we're going to run this again next year and what we could do differently."

Read more: APRAAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesKatrina EllisYFYS
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aussies in the dark over super stapling
Major legislations hit parliament
APRA to weed out underperforming choice products
Unlisted asset valuation processes largely inadequate: APRA
BOQ divests St Andrew's Insurance
No proof of member benefit: APRA on super fund spends
MetLife upgrades adviser platform
APRA appoints investment risk lead from TCorp
Scariest themes for investors revealed
Christian Super enhances insurance offering

Editor's Choice

ASIC bans adviser over Linchpin, Endeavour fund

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:37PM
The corporate regulator banned a Queensland-based financial adviser for three years after recommending clients into the Investport Income Opportunity Fund.

E&P Financial Group hit with class action

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:22PM
Piper Alderman launched a class action against E&P Financial Group and its former chief executive Alan Dixon for allegedly providing conflicted financial advice and engaging in misleading and deceptive conduct.

SG Hiscock rejigs fund

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:25AM
SG Hiscock & Company has renamed the long standing SGH20 fund and increased the number of holdings in the fund.

ASIC shuts down unlicensed investment scheme

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
An unlicensed financial services firm that allegedly misappropriated $5.7 million from self-managed superannuation fund members is in the process of being shut down by ASIC.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.