Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

APRA investigates NobleOak capital adequacy breach

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 31 MAR 2023   12:33PM

The prudential regulator is taking action against NobleOak Life for breaching its capital adequacy obligations.

APRA said this morning that it will investigate the ASX-listed company's compliance process that led to breaches of capital adequacy requirements relating to reinsurance exposures and associated asset concentration risk, calling into question how these were measured and reported.

The breaches specifically relate to Prudential Standard LPS 117 Capital Adequacy: Asset Concentration Risk Charge and Reporting Standard LRS 117.0 Asset Concentration Risk Charge.

APRA said it will also "take action as needed to hold those responsible for the breach to account".

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

NobleOak in response said its "method for calculating and reporting reinsurance asset exposure is consistent with advice received from NobleOak's independent appointed actuary KPMG".

"NobleOak has longstanding relationships with its diversified panel of APRA-regulated reinsurers and is working collaboratively with these reinsurers and APRA," the firm said.

NobleOak expects to remedy its financial liquidity and have a "sound regulatory capital position" by 30 June 2023.

APRA said it is "satisfied" that NobleOak's remediation plan is "credible and will monitor NobleOak's execution of the plan closely over the coming months".

"NobleOak's non-compliance poses no immediate risk to members and policyholders. It is not connected to any recent financial market movements or developments," APRA said.

LPS 117 forces life insurers to maintain adequate capital against the asset concentration risks associated with their activities. The Asset Concentration Risk Charge is the amount by which the values of individual asset and credit exposures or groups of related exposures exceed certain limits.

APRA has noticed the increased use of offshore reinsurance by Australian life insurance companies and moved to tighten LPS 117 to ensure that risks associated are appropriately managed.

"The updated LPS 117 addresses this by providing a balanced approach to mitigating these risks, setting appropriate limits so that Australian life insurers can continue using the offshore reinsurance market in a prudent manner. LPS 117 supports both financial sustainability and competition in the local reinsurance market, which was a major stakeholder concern," APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell said.

Read more: APRANobleOak LifeHelen Rowell
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

We need to be ready: APRA
NGS Super suffers cyber-attack
Regulators prioritise emerging areas of risk
Future-proofing the super system: Rees
Australian Retirement Trust lines up another merger
Rising interest rates tank life insurer performance
APRA preserves life insurance prudential standards
Industry super defies turbulent markets
Regulators sound alarm on cybersecurity, fraud in super
CBA Group Super pursues merger with ART

Editor's Choice

Taskforce exposes rising dangers for retail investors

ANDREW MCKEAN
A Retail Market Conduct Task Force report, issued by IOSCO, has revealed a series of escalating threats to retail investors.

AMP flags first strike on remuneration

KARREN VERGARA
AMP anticipates it will receive a first strike on its remuneration report following disgruntled shareholder feedback at this morning's annual general meeting.

Canadian pension fund buys Aussie spud farm

CHLOE WALKER
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (OTPP) and its Australian agriculture subsidiary, AustOn Corporation acquired a majority interest in potato growing giant Mitolo Family Farms.

Betashares launches practice development offering, appoints head

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The ETF provider said its service will help financial advisers scale their businesses and welcomed Damon Riscalla to the newly created role of national head of practice development.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Graham Lees

MANAGING DIRECTOR
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Private credit deals are ripe for the picking in 2023, and Tanarra Credit Partners' Graham Lees is already in harvest mode. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.