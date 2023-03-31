APRA investigates NobleOak capital adequacy breach

The prudential regulator is taking action against NobleOak Life for breaching its capital adequacy obligations.

APRA said this morning that it will investigate the ASX-listed company's compliance process that led to breaches of capital adequacy requirements relating to reinsurance exposures and associated asset concentration risk, calling into question how these were measured and reported.

The breaches specifically relate to Prudential Standard LPS 117 Capital Adequacy: Asset Concentration Risk Charge and Reporting Standard LRS 117.0 Asset Concentration Risk Charge.

APRA said it will also "take action as needed to hold those responsible for the breach to account".

NobleOak in response said its "method for calculating and reporting reinsurance asset exposure is consistent with advice received from NobleOak's independent appointed actuary KPMG".

"NobleOak has longstanding relationships with its diversified panel of APRA-regulated reinsurers and is working collaboratively with these reinsurers and APRA," the firm said.

NobleOak expects to remedy its financial liquidity and have a "sound regulatory capital position" by 30 June 2023.

APRA said it is "satisfied" that NobleOak's remediation plan is "credible and will monitor NobleOak's execution of the plan closely over the coming months".

"NobleOak's non-compliance poses no immediate risk to members and policyholders. It is not connected to any recent financial market movements or developments," APRA said.

LPS 117 forces life insurers to maintain adequate capital against the asset concentration risks associated with their activities. The Asset Concentration Risk Charge is the amount by which the values of individual asset and credit exposures or groups of related exposures exceed certain limits.

APRA has noticed the increased use of offshore reinsurance by Australian life insurance companies and moved to tighten LPS 117 to ensure that risks associated are appropriately managed.

"The updated LPS 117 addresses this by providing a balanced approach to mitigating these risks, setting appropriate limits so that Australian life insurers can continue using the offshore reinsurance market in a prudent manner. LPS 117 supports both financial sustainability and competition in the local reinsurance market, which was a major stakeholder concern," APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell said.