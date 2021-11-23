NEWS
Superannuation

APRA hones in on post-retirement products

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 23 NOV 2021   12:26PM

APRA is adamant that retirement income products will not suffer the same fate as income protection insurance as it looks to tighten its belt in regulating the post-retirement phase.

The prudential regulator's deputy chair Helen Rowell spoke of the large imbalance perpetuated by the superannuation system that focuses on the pre-retirement phase and leaves post-retirement by the wayside.

"It's worth reflecting at this point on whether the retirement product gap is really a problem that needs solving," she told the recent AFR conference.

One problem, as backed by the Retirement Income Review, is that too many Australians die with the bulk of their wealth intact, which is then bequeathed to the next generation often at retirees' expense by living a frugal lifestyle.

"If this does not change, as the superannuation system matures, superannuation balances will be larger when people die, as will inheritances. Superannuation is intended to fund living standards of retirees, not to accumulate wealth to pass to future generations," the RIR report read.

By 2059, the review estimated that about $130 billion in superannuation death benefits will be paid out - a whopping increase from the $17 billion in 2019.

"This is not great for retirees, who may be unnecessarily compromising their quality of life. And it's not great for the Australian community, because it means that our otherwise high-quality retirement system is not delivering to its full potential," Rowell said.

APRA, she said, will therefore increase its focus on trustees providing better retirement income solutions as a key aspect of delivering quality outcomes to retirees.

"[We've] heard feedback from entities that they're reluctant to put products on the market until they have a better sense of the direction regulators are heading," she said.

"APRA is already thinking about potential changes to the regulatory framework that may be required, however it's difficult to make informed judgements about the types of risks that would demand APRA guidance until we see what types of products are coming to market - another chicken and egg-type impasse."

Rowell highlighted how individual disability income insurance products have resulted in disastrous outcomes for consumers and insurers.

She does not want to see super trustees designing products laden with unsustainable terms and conditions, and pricing that will result in significant losses.

"Nor do we want to see the proliferation of high cost, poorly performing products that we have seen in the choice sector of the superannuation industry, where consumers are bamboozled by having too many (often not very different) products to choose between," she said.

Also reflecting on its increased supervisory powers in superannuation at the event, ASIC chair John Longo spoke of trustees causing significant consumer harm.

Misconduct ASIC has exposed since its role expanded to cover super from 1 January 2021 include trustees misleading members in a way that led to retaining a higher fee product when a lower fee one is available.

Longo also mentioned that the system delivered outcomes for members that was not efficient, honest, or fair.

"We will continue to act against misconduct of this kind," he said.

ASIC will focus on communications made around performance by those trustees who recently failed APRA's performance test.

"Where we identify misleading or deceptive conduct, we will intervene to achieve corrective disclosure or take enforcement action, if appropriate," Longo said.

ASIC will also hone in on the distribution of products as it is not convinced that the plethora of super products out there are "good and useful".

"We are proactively surveilling the industry, and where we find trustees breaching the law and not acting in good faith, or where their conduct causes actual harm, enforcement action is likely," Longo said.

Read more: APRAHelen RowellJohn LongoRetirement Income Review
VIEW COMMENTS

