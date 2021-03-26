APRA gains traction on superannuation data project

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority has released its final reporting standards for the first phase of the Superannuation Data Transformation (SDT) as it looks to clear out underperformers.

Phase one addresses the most urgent gaps in APRA's data collection, which will now include all products and investment options, and further data on insurance arrangement, expenses, member demographics and asset allocation classifications.

The 10 new reporting standards cover the structure and profile of registrable superannuation entities (RSE), performance, member demographics, expense management, asset allocation, insurance arrangements, and fees and costs.

The reporting framework now includes updates to facilitate the proposed Your Future Your Super amendments.

APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell said the completion of phase one will be a major step in the regulator's efforts to lift industry standards.

"Our significantly enhanced reporting framework will deliver more accurate, consistent and comparable data on fund performance, especially in areas where data is currently lacking or inadequate," Rowell said.

"Armed with new and deeper insights into aspects of the industry that have long been difficult to scrutinise, APRA supervisors will be in a stronger position to hold trustees to account for their decisions and the outcomes they deliver to all their members."

Superannuation funds will be required to submit the majority of the new data from September but APRA is allowing trustees to defer submission of some less critical data for a year, as per industry feedback.

Rowell said the new data submissions will create deeper analysis in the APRA heatmaps as well as performance benchmarking.

"More granular information on fund expenditure, including marketing and sponsorships, will provide greater transparency on how trustees spend their members' money," she said.

"The new data collection also brings more consistency in key definitions and will enable all stakeholders to make more meaningful comparisons when assessing who is doing well - and who is not."

Phase two will increase the granularity of the entire data collection and consultation will commence later in the year.

Lastly, phase three will assess the quality and consistency of the outcomes from the first two phases and address any implementation issues.